20 shooting guards named to 2023 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award watch list

Springfield, Mass. (Oct. 18, 2022) — The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) announced today the 20 watch-list candidates for the 2023 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award. Named after the first player, male or female, selected to an All-America Team in four straight college seasons, the annual award in its sixth year recognizes the top shooting guard in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates.

PRESEASON WATCH LISTS: Point guards | Small forwards | Power forwards | Centers

“Each of these players have demonstrated the skills Ann Meyers Drysdale mastered throughout her playing career,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “Ann has had an impact on the game that extends past her playing career, and we are honored to work alongside her to evaluate our watch list candidates. We invite the fans to cast their votes and weigh-in alongside Annie and our committee members.”

PLAYER SCHOOL Jade Loville Arizona Ja’Mee Asberry Baylor Celeste Taylor Duke Cameron Swartz Georgia Tech Sara Scalia Indiana Hailey Van Lith Louisville Diamond Miller Maryland Leigha Brown Michigan Jakia Brown-Turner NC State Jaz Shelley Nebraska Taylor Mikesell Ohio State Taylor Robertson Oklahoma Zia Cooke South Carolina Elena Tsineke South Florida Jordan Horston Tennessee Sonya Morris Texas Charisma Osborne UCLA Azzi Fudd UConn Ashley Owusu Virginia Tech Charlisse Leger-Walker Washington State

Fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting, presented by Dell Technologies, in each of the three rounds starting Friday, October 21. In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the 2023 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award will be narrowed to 10 and then in late February to just five. In March the five finalists will be presented to Meyers Drysdale and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee where a winner will be selected.

The winner of the 2023 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award will be presented on a to be determined date, along with the other four members of the Women’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Nancy Lieberman Award (Point Guard), Cheryl Miller Award (Small Forward), Katrina McClain Award (Power Forward) and the Lisa Leslie Award (Center), in addition to the Men’s Starting Five.

RANKINGS: South Carolina leads AP preseason poll

Previous winners of the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award are Christyn Williams, UConn (2022), Ashley Owusu, Maryland (2021), Aari McDonald, Arizona (2020), Asia Durr, Louisville (2019) and Victoria Vivians, Mississippi State (2018).

For more information on the 2023 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award and the latest updates, visit hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophall and #MeyersAward on Twitter and Instagram.

BRACKET TRACKER: How every perfect bracket busted