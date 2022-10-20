🏈 Teams with something to prove in Week 8 — and why

Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame | October 21, 2022

20 power forwards named to watch list for 2023 Katrina McClain Award

Analyzing the preseason women's college basketball AP poll

Springfield, Mass. (Oct. 20, 2022) — The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) announced today the 20 watch-list candidates for the 2023 Katrina McClain Award. Named after the two-time All-American and 1987 National Player of the Year, the annual award in its sixth year recognizes the top power forwards in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates.

PRESEASON WATCH LISTS: Point guards | Shooting guards | Small forwards | Centers

“Katrina McClain was a standout power forward throughout her career,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “We’re proud to recognize these tremendous student-athletes that have proven themselves as the best at their position. As we launch our fan voting component tomorrow, we encourage fans to cast their votes alongside Katrina and our distinguished selection committee.”

Fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting, presented by Dell Technologies, in each of the three rounds starting Friday, October 21. In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the 2023 Katrina McClain Award will be narrowed to 10 and then in late February to just five. In March the five finalists will be presented to McClain and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee where a winner will be selected.

The winner of the 2023 Katrina McClain Award will be presented on a to be determined date, along with the other four members of the Women’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Nancy Lieberman Award (Point Guard), Ann Meyers Drysdale Award (Shooting Guard), Cheryl Miller Award (Small Forward) and the Lisa Leslie Award (Center), in addition to the Men’s Starting Five.

PRESEASON RANKINGS: Here is the first AP Poll of the season 

Previous winners of the Katrina McClain Power Forward of the Year Award are NaLyssa Smith, Baylor (2021-22), Ruthy Hebard, Oregon (2018, 2020) and Napheesa Collier, Connecticut (2019).

For more information on the 2023 Katrina McClain Award and the latest updates, visit hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophall and #McClainAward on Twitter and Instagram.

2023 Katrina McClain Award Candidates*

PLAYER  SCHOOL
Esmery Martinez Arizona
Cate Reese Arizona
Erynn Barnum Arkansas
Dre'Una Edwards Baylor
Lauren Gustin BYU
Emma Ronsiek Creighton
Aneesah Morrow DePaul
Olivia Cochran Louisville
Angel Reese LSU
Maddy Westbeld Notre Dame
Addie Budnik Richmond
Sania Feagin South Carolina
Victaria Saxton South Carolina
Cameron Brink Stanford
Jasmine Franklin Tennessee
Aaliyah Moore Texas
Aaliyah Edwards UConn
Alissa Pili Utah
Maddy Siegrist Villanova
Sam Brunelle Virginia

*Players can play their way onto and off the list at any point in the 2022-23 season

