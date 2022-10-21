Live updates

Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame | October 21, 2022

20 centers named to watch list for 2023 Lisa Leslie Award

Analyzing the preseason women's college basketball AP poll

Springfield, Mass. (Oct. 21, 2022) — The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) announced today the 20 watch-list candidates for the 2023 Lisa Leslie Award. Named after the three-time All-American,1994 National Player of the Year and Class of 2015 Hall of Famer, the annual award in its sixth year recognizes the top centers in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates.

“Lisa Leslie is one of the greatest basketball players of all time and her achievements at the collegiate, international and professional levels go largely unmatched by anyone in the game,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “The centers that have been named to the Lisa Leslie Award Watch List this year are among the best in the game regardless of position, and we are excited to watch them excel on the court. We thank Lisa for her involvement in this selection process.”

2023 Lisa Leslie Award Candidates*
Player School
Quay Miller Colorado
Kennedy Brown Duke
Mackenzie Holmes Indiana
Monika Czinano Iowa
Josie Williams Louisville
Jessika Carter Mississippi State
Alexis Markowski Nebraska
Lauren Ebo Notre Dame
Sedona Prince Oregon
Lucy Cochrane Portland
Aliyah Boston South Carolina
Francesca Belibi Stanford
Lauren Betts Stanford
Tamari Key Tennessee
Taylor Jones Texas
Ila Lane UC Santa Barbara
Dorka Juhasz UConn
Elizabeth Kitley Virginia Tech
Emma Grothaus Washington
Bella Murekatete Washington State

*Players can play their way onto and off the list at any point in the 2022-23 season

Fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting, presented by Dell Technologies, in each of the three rounds starting today, October 21. In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the 2023 Lisa Leslie Award will be narrowed to 10 and then in late February to just five. In March the five finalists will be presented to Leslie and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee where a winner will be selected.

The winner of the 2023 Lisa Leslie Award will be presented on a to be determined date, along with the other four members of the Women’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Nancy Lieberman Award (Point Guard), Ann Meyers Drysdale Award (Shooting Guard), Cheryl Miller Award (Small Forward) and the Katrina McClain Award (Power Forward), in addition to the Men’s Starting Five.

Previous winners of the Lisa Leslie Award are Aliyah Boston, South Carolina (2020-22), Megan Gustafson, Iowa (2019) and A’ja Wilson, South Carolina (2018).

For more information on the 2023 Lisa Leslie Award and the latest updates, visit hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophall and #LeslieAward on Twitter and Instagram.

