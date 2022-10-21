Live updates

Every HBCU women's basketball game against a 2022 NCAA tournament team

Howard vs. Incarnate Word - First Four NCAA tournament extended highlights

The 2022-23 DI women's basketball season is here and HBCU basketball is back. As HBCU women's basketball programs prepare for their non-conference slate, many teams will face 2022 NCAA tournament teams. Let's break down the schedules.

We'll be taking a look at the 2022 NCAA tournament teams not including conference games against conference representatives in the NCAA tournament. Overall, 30 teams from last year's tournament (44 percent) play an HBCU in the 2022-23 season. Two of last year's Final Four teams play HBCUs in the 2022-23 season, including defending national champion South Carolina.

Southern and Texas Southern lead all HBCUs playing five games against 2022 NCAA tournament teams. Meanwhile, Coppin State, Norfolk State and North Carolina Central are the only HBCUs that don't play a team from last year's NCAA tournament.

Check out a complete breakdown below.

HBCU's playing the most 2022 NCAA tournament teams

No. of Games vs. Tournament team HBCU
5 Southern, Texas Southern
4 Jackson State
3 Bethune-Cookman, Grambling State
2 Alabama State, Delaware State, Howard,
Mississippi Valley State, Prairie View A&M, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
1 Alabama A&M, Alcorn State, Florida A&M, Hampton,
Maryland-Eastern Shore, North Carolina A&T,
Morgan State, South Carolina State, Tennessee State
0 Coppin State, Norfolk State, North Carolina Central

Non-HBCU schools from 2022's NCAA tournament playing the most HBCUs

No. of games vs. HBCU 2022 Tournament team
3 Florida, Miami, Texas
2 Colorado, Florida State, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Washington State
1 American, Arizona, Arkansas, Baylor, Delaware, DePaul, Florida Gulf Coast,
Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, LSU, Mercer, Michigan,
Oklahoma, Oregon, Stanford, South Carolina, UCF, Utah, UT Arlington

Conference Breakdown

Conference No. of Games vs. 2022 TournAMENT Team No. of games per conf. team
SWAC 31 2.58
MEAC 7 0.875
CAA 2 1.0
OVC 1 1.0

HBCUs vs. 2022 NCAA tournament teams in date order

DATe HBCU Opponent
Nov. 7 Florida A&M Florida
  Maryland-Eastern Shore Miami
  Bethune-Cookman Florida State
  Southern Iowa
  Texas Southern UT Arlington
  Arkansas-Pine Bluff Arkansas
Nov. 9 Delaware State Michigan
  Jackson State North Carolina
Nov. 10 Alabama State Georgia
  Southern Iowa State
Nov. 11 Mississippi Valley State LSU
Nov. 12 Bethune-Cookman Mercer
  Jackson State Colorado
Nov. 13 Prairie View A&M Washington State
Nov. 14 Southern Oregon
Nov. 16 South Carolina State North Carolina
Nov. 18 Bethune-Cookman Florida
Nov. 25 North Carolina A&T Miami
  Grambling State Hawaii
Nov. 26 Grambling State Stanford
Nov. 27 Hampton South Carolina
  Grambling State Florida Gulf Coast
  Arkansas-Pine Bluff Miami
Nov. 28 Texas Southern Ole Miss
Nov. 29 Alabama A&M Ole Miss
Nov. 30 Howard American
  Delaware State Delaware
  Prairie View A&M Florida
Dec. 1 Mississippi Valley State Utah
Dec. 4 Southern Texas
Dec. 11 Alabama State Texas
  Texas Southern Florida State
Dec. 12 Howard DePaul
Dec. 14 Jackson State Texas
  Texas Southern Arizona
Dec. 15 Tennessee State Baylor
Dec. 16 Alcorn State Colorado
Dec. 17 Jackson State Washington State
Dec. 18 Southern Oklahoma
Dec. 21 Morgan State Kansas State
Dec. 29 Texas Southern UCF

