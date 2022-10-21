Stan Becton | NCAA.com | October 21, 2022 Every HBCU women's basketball game against a 2022 NCAA tournament team Howard vs. Incarnate Word - First Four NCAA tournament extended highlights Share The 2022-23 DI women's basketball season is here and HBCU basketball is back. As HBCU women's basketball programs prepare for their non-conference slate, many teams will face 2022 NCAA tournament teams. Let's break down the schedules. We'll be taking a look at the 2022 NCAA tournament teams not including conference games against conference representatives in the NCAA tournament. Overall, 30 teams from last year's tournament (44 percent) play an HBCU in the 2022-23 season. Two of last year's Final Four teams play HBCUs in the 2022-23 season, including defending national champion South Carolina. RANKINGS: See the latest DI basketball rankings Southern and Texas Southern lead all HBCUs playing five games against 2022 NCAA tournament teams. Meanwhile, Coppin State, Norfolk State and North Carolina Central are the only HBCUs that don't play a team from last year's NCAA tournament. Check out a complete breakdown below. HBCU's playing the most 2022 NCAA tournament teams No. of Games vs. Tournament team HBCU 5 Southern, Texas Southern 4 Jackson State 3 Bethune-Cookman, Grambling State 2 Alabama State, Delaware State, Howard, Mississippi Valley State, Prairie View A&M, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 1 Alabama A&M, Alcorn State, Florida A&M, Hampton, Maryland-Eastern Shore, North Carolina A&T, Morgan State, South Carolina State, Tennessee State 0 Coppin State, Norfolk State, North Carolina Central ELITE: The best performances in NCAA women's basketball tournament history Non-HBCU schools from 2022's NCAA tournament playing the most HBCUs No. of games vs. HBCU 2022 Tournament team 3 Florida, Miami, Texas 2 Colorado, Florida State, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Washington State 1 American, Arizona, Arkansas, Baylor, Delaware, DePaul, Florida Gulf Coast, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, LSU, Mercer, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, Stanford, South Carolina, UCF, Utah, UT Arlington SURPRISE: Here are 5 of the most surprising runs in women's NCAA tournament history Conference Breakdown Conference No. of Games vs. 2022 TournAMENT Team No. of games per conf. team SWAC 31 2.58 MEAC 7 0.875 CAA 2 1.0 OVC 1 1.0 SCOREBOARD: See every women's basketball score HBCUs vs. 2022 NCAA tournament teams in date order DATe HBCU Opponent Nov. 7 Florida A&M Florida Maryland-Eastern Shore Miami Bethune-Cookman Florida State Southern Iowa Texas Southern UT Arlington Arkansas-Pine Bluff Arkansas Nov. 9 Delaware State Michigan Jackson State North Carolina Nov. 10 Alabama State Georgia Southern Iowa State Nov. 11 Mississippi Valley State LSU Nov. 12 Bethune-Cookman Mercer Jackson State Colorado Nov. 13 Prairie View A&M Washington State Nov. 14 Southern Oregon Nov. 16 South Carolina State North Carolina Nov. 18 Bethune-Cookman Florida Nov. 25 North Carolina A&T Miami Grambling State Hawaii Nov. 26 Grambling State Stanford Nov. 27 Hampton South Carolina Grambling State Florida Gulf Coast Arkansas-Pine Bluff Miami Nov. 28 Texas Southern Ole Miss Nov. 29 Alabama A&M Ole Miss Nov. 30 Howard American Delaware State Delaware Prairie View A&M Florida Dec. 1 Mississippi Valley State Utah Dec. 4 Southern Texas Dec. 11 Alabama State Texas Texas Southern Florida State Dec. 12 Howard DePaul Dec. 14 Jackson State Texas Texas Southern Arizona Dec. 15 Tennessee State Baylor Dec. 16 Alcorn State Colorado Dec. 17 Jackson State Washington State Dec. 18 Southern Oklahoma Dec. 21 Morgan State Kansas State Dec. 29 Texas Southern UCF 2022 March Madness South Carolina beats UConn for 2022 title | Tournament results | Full bracket BRACKET TRACKER: How every perfect bracket busted STORE: Official South Carolina championship gear| Latest college basketball gear How the field of 68 DI women’s teams is picked for March Madness The NCAA’s guide to how the 68 teams are chosen, seeded and bracketed for the Division I women's basketball tournament. READ MORE Grand Valley State tops preseason DII women's basketball Power 10 rankings for 2022-23 The 2022-23 DII women's basketball season is just about here. Let's dive into the top 10 teams that should contend for a title this season. READ MORE 20 centers named to watch list for 2023 Lisa Leslie Award The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) announced today the 20 watch-list candidates for the 2023 Lisa Leslie Award. READ MORE