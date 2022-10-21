Every HBCU women's basketball game against a 2022 NCAA tournament team

The 2022-23 DI women's basketball season is here and HBCU basketball is back. As HBCU women's basketball programs prepare for their non-conference slate, many teams will face 2022 NCAA tournament teams. Let's break down the schedules.

We'll be taking a look at the 2022 NCAA tournament teams not including conference games against conference representatives in the NCAA tournament. Overall, 30 teams from last year's tournament (44 percent) play an HBCU in the 2022-23 season. Two of last year's Final Four teams play HBCUs in the 2022-23 season, including defending national champion South Carolina.

RANKINGS: See the latest DI basketball rankings

Southern and Texas Southern lead all HBCUs playing five games against 2022 NCAA tournament teams. Meanwhile, Coppin State, Norfolk State and North Carolina Central are the only HBCUs that don't play a team from last year's NCAA tournament.

Check out a complete breakdown below.

HBCU's playing the most 2022 NCAA tournament teams

No. of Games vs. Tournament team HBCU 5 Southern, Texas Southern 4 Jackson State 3 Bethune-Cookman, Grambling State 2 Alabama State, Delaware State, Howard,

Mississippi Valley State, Prairie View A&M, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 1 Alabama A&M, Alcorn State, Florida A&M, Hampton,

Maryland-Eastern Shore, North Carolina A&T,

Morgan State, South Carolina State, Tennessee State 0 Coppin State, Norfolk State, North Carolina Central

ELITE: The best performances in NCAA women's basketball tournament history

Non-HBCU schools from 2022's NCAA tournament playing the most HBCUs

No. of games vs. HBCU 2022 Tournament team 3 Florida, Miami, Texas 2 Colorado, Florida State, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Washington State 1 American, Arizona, Arkansas, Baylor, Delaware, DePaul, Florida Gulf Coast,

Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, LSU, Mercer, Michigan,

Oklahoma, Oregon, Stanford, South Carolina, UCF, Utah, UT Arlington

SURPRISE: Here are 5 of the most surprising runs in women's NCAA tournament history

Conference Breakdown

Conference No. of Games vs. 2022 TournAMENT Team No. of games per conf. team SWAC 31 2.58 MEAC 7 0.875 CAA 2 1.0 OVC 1 1.0

SCOREBOARD: See every women's basketball score

HBCUs vs. 2022 NCAA tournament teams in date order