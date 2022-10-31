Stan Becton | NCAA.com | October 31, 2022 A guide to the Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series in men's and women's basketball Top 15 breakout stars for the upcoming men's basketball season Share The Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series in men’s and women’s basketball 2022 begins this year. Here’s what you need to know about the unique partnership both on and off the court. What is the Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series In 2021, the Pac-12 and Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) announced the Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series, an educational and basketball scheduling partnership between the two conferences. What does the Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series look like off the court? Off the court, the Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series features educational opportunities like community engagement, historic site visits and book/film discussions. Competing teams and athletes also will get to hear from expert speakers and prominent alumni while experiencing campus traditions. 👀: The top challengers to every defending HBCU women's basketball conference champion When do Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series games begin? The first Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series game of 2022 tips off Monday, Nov. 7, when Florida A&M men's basketball visits Oregon. 💥: The top challengers to every defending HBCU men's basketball conference champion What is the 2022 schedule for women’s basketball games? Check out the schedule for the women’s Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series in 2022 below: Date Pac-12 team (host in bold) SWAC Team (host in bold) Fri. Nov. 11 Arizona State Grambling State Sun. Nov. 13 Washington State Prairie View A&M Mon. Nov. 14 Oregon Southern Thu. Dec. 1 Utah Mississippi Valley State Wed. Dec. 14 Arizona Texas Southern Sun. Dec. 18 California Florida A&M 🗓 Every HBCU women's basketball game against a 2022 NCAA tournament team What is the 2022 schedule for men’s basketball games? Check out the schedule for the men’s Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series in 2023 below: Date Pac-12 team (host in bold) SWAC Team (host in bold) Mon. Nov. 7 Oregon Florida A&M Thu. Nov. 10 Southern California Alabama State Fri. Nov. 11 Arizona Southern Colorado Grambling State Sun. Nov. 13 Arizona State Texas Southern Tue. Nov. 15 Washington State Prairie View A&M 🗓 Every HBCU men's basketball game against a 2022 NCAA tournament team What is the 2023 schedule for men’s basketball games? Check out the schedule for the men’s Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series in 2023 below: Pac-12 Team (host in bold) SWAC Team (host in bold) Arizona State Texas Southern Colorado Grambling State Washington State Prairie View A&M Arizona Southern Oregon Florida A&M Southern California Alabama State 2022-23 MEN'S BASKETBALL SEASON RANKINGS 📊: Who sits atop the latest AP poll? STAY UPDATED: Scores | Season stats 🏆 HISTORY: Title winners | Winningest coaches | Winningest programs STORE: Shop official NCAA gear LISTEN: March Madness 365 podcast | Exclusive interviews & latest analysis How the field of 68 DI women’s teams is picked for March Madness The NCAA’s guide to how the 68 teams are chosen, seeded and bracketed for the Division I women's basketball tournament. READ MORE Bracketology: Preseason March Madness women's bracket predictions, just before opening day NCAA Digital's Autumn Johnson reveals her NCAA tournament bracket predictions for the full field of 64 as the 2022-23 women's college basketball season tips off. READ MORE 10 can't-miss non-conference women's basketball matchups this season The 2022-23 women's college basketball season will deliver some must-watch games outside conference play. Check out the top non-conference games you do not want to miss. READ MORE