A guide to the Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series in men's and women's basketball

The Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series in men’s and women’s basketball 2022 begins this year. Here’s what you need to know about the unique partnership both on and off the court.

What is the Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series

In 2021, the Pac-12 and Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) announced the Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series, an educational and basketball scheduling partnership between the two conferences.

What does the Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series look like off the court?

Off the court, the Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series features educational opportunities like community engagement, historic site visits and book/film discussions. Competing teams and athletes also will get to hear from expert speakers and prominent alumni while experiencing campus traditions.

When do Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series games begin?

The first Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series game of 2022 tips off Monday, Nov. 7, when Florida A&M men's basketball visits Oregon.

What is the 2022 schedule for women’s basketball games?

Check out the schedule for the women’s Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series in 2022 below:

Date Pac-12 team (host in bold) SWAC Team (host in bold) Fri. Nov. 11 Arizona State Grambling State Sun. Nov. 13 Washington State Prairie View A&M Mon. Nov. 14 Oregon Southern Thu. Dec. 1 Utah Mississippi Valley State Wed. Dec. 14 Arizona Texas Southern Sun. Dec. 18 California Florida A&M

What is the 2022 schedule for men’s basketball games?

Check out the schedule for the men’s Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series in 2023 below:

Date Pac-12 team (host in bold) SWAC Team (host in bold) Mon. Nov. 7 Oregon Florida A&M Thu. Nov. 10 Southern California Alabama State Fri. Nov. 11 Arizona Southern Colorado Grambling State Sun. Nov. 13 Arizona State Texas Southern Tue. Nov. 15 Washington State Prairie View A&M

What is the 2023 schedule for men’s basketball games?

Check out the schedule for the men’s Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series in 2023 below: