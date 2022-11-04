Amna Subhan | NCAA.com | November 4, 2022 Top 10 returning women's basketball players, ranked by Autumn Johnson Top 10 returning players in women's college basketball Share As the women’s college basketball season returns, so do the best players. Autumn Johnson ranked her top 10 returners ahead the season. Here are the ranked players in alphabetical order: 1. Aliyah Boston, South Carolina: Boston is coming off a national championship and enters as the reigning Naismith Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. 2. Ashley Joens, Iowa State: Joens enters her senior season already the Cyclones' all-time leader scorer. The star guard averaged 20.3 points to go along with 9.5 rebounds last season. 3. Cameron Brink, Stanford: Brink begins her junior season coming off back-to-back Final Four runs with Stanford. She's a powerful two-way player who will be integral for another potential Cardinal championship. 4. Caitlin Clark, Iowa: Clark will look to score at a high clip in her junior season, just as she lead the nation in scoring as a sophomore. Not to mention, she's a triple-double threat every night who can electrify a crowd. OPENING WEEK: 👀 4 must-watch games in first week of women's basketball 5. Deja Kelly, North Carolina: Another high-scoring junior, Kelly returns off a breakout season with the Tar Heels. She led North Carolina to the Sweet 16, falling short against the eventual champs South Carolina. 6. Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech: Senior center Kitley knows how to command the offense. Despite losing in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Kitley scored a tournament-high 42 points. 7. Hailey Van Lith, Louisville: Van Lith starts her junior season after leading Louisville to a Final Four with a series of dominant performances, scoring 20+ points in all but the semifinals. 8. Olivia Miles, Norte Dame: As just a freshman, Miles ranked top-four in assists, facilitating the Irish offense with a veteran-like ease. She goes into her sophomore campaign off an impressive run to the Sweet 16. 9. Rori Harmon, Texas: Reigning Big 12 Player of the Year, in her freshman year, Harmon makes the top returners list after taking Texas to the Elite Eight. 10. Tamari Key, Tennessee: Domineering defensive threat Key is a top returner in her senior year after leading the nation in blocks (119). 2022-23 WOMEN'S BASKETBALL SEASON RANKINGS 📊: Who sits atop the latest AP poll? STAY UPDATED: Scores | Season stats 🏆 HISTORY: Title winners | Winningest coaches | Winningest programs STORE: Latest college basketball gear How the field of 68 DI women’s teams is picked for March Madness The NCAA’s guide to how the 68 teams are chosen, seeded and bracketed for the Division I women's basketball tournament. READ MORE Bracketology: Preseason March Madness women's bracket predictions, just before opening day NCAA Digital's Autumn Johnson reveals her NCAA tournament bracket predictions for the full field of 64 as the 2022-23 women's college basketball season tips off. READ MORE 10 can't-miss non-conference women's basketball matchups this season The 2022-23 women's college basketball season will deliver some must-watch games outside conference play. Check out the top non-conference games you do not want to miss. READ MORE