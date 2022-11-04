Top 10 returning women's basketball players, ranked by Autumn Johnson

As the women’s college basketball season returns, so do the best players. Autumn Johnson ranked her top 10 returners ahead the season.

1. Aliyah Boston, South Carolina: Boston is coming off a national championship and enters as the reigning Naismith Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.



2. Ashley Joens, Iowa State: Joens enters her senior season already the Cyclones' all-time leader scorer. The star guard averaged 20.3 points to go along with 9.5 rebounds last season.



3. Cameron Brink, Stanford: Brink begins her junior season coming off back-to-back Final Four runs with Stanford. She's a powerful two-way player who will be integral for another potential Cardinal championship.



4. Caitlin Clark, Iowa: Clark will look to score at a high clip in her junior season, just as she lead the nation in scoring as a sophomore. Not to mention, she's a triple-double threat every night who can electrify a crowd.

5. Deja Kelly, North Carolina: Another high-scoring junior, Kelly returns off a breakout season with the Tar Heels. She led North Carolina to the Sweet 16, falling short against the eventual champs South Carolina.



6. Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech: Senior center Kitley knows how to command the offense. Despite losing in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Kitley scored a tournament-high 42 points.



7. Hailey Van Lith, Louisville: Van Lith starts her junior season after leading Louisville to a Final Four with a series of dominant performances, scoring 20+ points in all but the semifinals.



8. Olivia Miles, Norte Dame: As just a freshman, Miles ranked top-four in assists, facilitating the Irish offense with a veteran-like ease. She goes into her sophomore campaign off an impressive run to the Sweet 16.



9. Rori Harmon, Texas: Reigning Big 12 Player of the Year, in her freshman year, Harmon makes the top returners list after taking Texas to the Elite Eight.



10. Tamari Key, Tennessee: Domineering defensive threat Key is a top returner in her senior year after leading the nation in blocks (119).