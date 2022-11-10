10 sleeper teams to know this year in women's basketball, according to Autumn Johnson

Come March every bracket gets busted by a dark horse team no one saw coming. Here are 10 sleeper teams to keep an eye on this this season, according to Autumn Johnson.

1. Jackson State: The Tigers are an HBCU team to watch after nearly taking down LSU as a No. 14 seed in last season’s tournament. With the addition of Rutgers transfer Liz Martino, they could turn heads come March.

2. Utah: The Utes are on the rise after Utah's best season since 2011 where they ranked top-20 in scoring nationwide. They could cause a stir in a tough Pac-12.

3. Nebraska: The Cornhuskers currently rank No. 22, but still are a sleeper team considering last season. Nebraska looks to build on a team that ranked top-10 in offense in 2021-22.

4. Miami (FL): Louisville and Notre Dame both rank in the preseason top-10 and made deep runs into the NCAA tournament, they also both lost to Miami (FL) in the ACC tournament. The Hurricanes look to take those statement wins into this season.

5. Villanova: The Wildcats broke a 169-game losing streak against UConn last February. Three-of-five starters return for Villanova making them a sleeper team to possibly beat UConn again or any other top team in the Big East.

6. Georgia: The Bulldogs only have one returning starter but brought in fifth-year senior Diamond Battles and new coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson — both out of UCF. They still have some weapons that should not be slept on.

7. DePaul: The Blue Demons led the country in scoring last season (81 per contest). The No. 1 national rebounder Aneesah Morrow also returns. With these pieces, DePaul could make some noise.

8. Belmont: The Bruins were a sleeper team last season upsetting Oregon as a No. 12 seed and almost beating Tennessee in the NCAA tournament. Look out for Belmont to continue that with an experienced team this season.

9. UCLA: After failing to qualify for March Madness, the Bruins rebounded with the No. 1 recruiting class with freshman Kiki Rice as the centerpiece. The dynamic backcourt duo of Gina Conti and Charisma Osborne look to make their final season together successful.

10. Creighton: The Bluejays should absolutely not be slept on after last season’s Cinderella story to the Elite Eight. They had a well-balanced offense and return some talented pieces, and now they have the confidence to get there again or possibly go even further.