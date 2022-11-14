South Carolina leads the first Power 10 college basketball rankings of the regular season

An eventful first week of 2022-23 women’s basketball season in the books.

South Carolina and Stanford looked dominant picking up from their Final Four runs last April. The Gamecocks crushed East Tennessee State and handily defeated preseason ranked No. 17 Maryland. Meanwhile the Cardinal went 4-0 — setting up a huge No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup between the two Sunday, Nov. 20.

Here is the first Power 10 of the 2022-23 regular season, ranked by Autumn Johnson:

1. South Carolina

The defending champions didn’t miss a beat, opening with a 101-31 win over East Tennessee State and an 81-56 win at Maryland.

The Gamecocks are at Clemson on Thursday before a No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown at Stanford on Sunday. You can watch that game at 2 p.m. ET on ABC.

RANKINGS: View the latest women's AP poll

2. Stanford

The Cardinal had a busy first week with four games on the schedule and four wins. Stanford beat opponents by at least 30 points in the four games.

Stanford did it with a balanced attack. Kiki Iriafen (12.8 points per game), Hannah Jump (10.5) and Cameron Brink (10.3) are each averaging in double figures.

3. Texas

The Longhorns had just one game in Week 1, but it was an impressive showing in a 68-45 win over Louisiana. Texas played without reigning Big 12 Player of the Year Rori Harmon, who missed the season-opener with a foot injury.

Taylor Jones stepped up in Harmon’s absence providing a strong interior presence with 21 points and six rebounds.

Texas has some big tests ahead including a huge matchup at UConn on Monday.

4. Iowa

The Hawkeyes are 3-0 on the season through Week 1, including a 92-86 overtime win at Drake on Sunday. Monika Czinano held it down with stellar 36 points and 11 rebounds.

5. UConn

UConn took down Northeastern 98-39 in its season opener. Azzi Fudd had a spectacular showing with 26 points, four assists and six steals.

Next, the Huskies face their biggest tests in this early season with Texas on Monday and NC State on Sunday.

6. Louisville

Despite a fright from Belmont, Louisville prevailed 75-70, and finished with three wins the first week.

7. Tennessee

The Lady Vols lost their opener to Ohio State, 87-75, which isn’t super surprising considering the Buckeyes are a top-20 team that went to the Sweet 16 last season. The Lady Vols committed 29 turnovers (yes, you read that right) in that first game.

They pulled out a 74-65 victory over UMass in a game where leading scorer Jordan Hortson went down with with an injury in the second quarter.

8. Iowa State

Iowa State completed the week undefeated, 2-0. The Cyclones defeated Cleveland State, 87-54, and Southern, 79-55.

9. Notre Dame

The Irish took game one of its season comfortably defeating Northern Illinois, 88-48, but was tested by Cal in the next. Notre Dame's defense struggled and dealt with foul trouble in a 90-79 victory.

10. NC State

The Wolfpack blew by Quinnipiac (82-45), Elon (89-55) and Mount St. Mary’s (86-38). NC State hosts Charlotte on Wednesday and then a big test awaits at UConn on Sunday.