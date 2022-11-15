FALL CHAMPS

🏆 Juniata wins DIII women's volleyball championship

NEW

NAU men, NC State women win DI XC titles

MIT men, Johns Hopkins women take DIII XC titles
basketball-women-d1 flag

Codi Childs | NCAA.com | November 15, 2022

The women's basketball preseason top 50 watch list for the John R. Wooden Award

Watch the final seconds from every March Madness women’s title game

The 2022-23 John R. Wooden Award preseason watchlist was announced today revealing the 50 standout women's college basketball players expected to make a run at the award this season.

Expectedly, this list features 2021 John R. Wooden Award winner, and national champion, Aliyah Boston, along with 2021 Wooden Award All-American Caitlin Clark (Iowa).

According to woodenaward.com, leading up to the announcement of the winner, the John R. Wooden Award Committee will release a midseason- and late-season poll in January and early February detailing the student-athletes in contention for the award.

By late February, the Wooden Award National Advisory will list the 15 men's and women's student-athletes on the ballot for the award. A list of All-Americans are to be announced in March and, finally, the winners will be awarded in early April. 

Here is the women's preseason watchlist: 

Name School Conference Height Class Position
Brea Beal South Carolina SEC 6-1 Sr. G
Grace Berger Indiana Big Ten 6-0 Sr. G
Aijha Blackwell Baylor Big 12 5-11 Sr. G/F
Aliyah Boston** South Carolina SEC 6-5 Sr. F
Sam Breen UMass Atlantic 10 6-1 Sr. F
Cameron Brink Stanford Pac-12 6-4 Jr. F
Leigha Brown Michigan Big Ten 6-1 Sr. G
Jakia Brown-Turner NC State ACC 6-0 Sr. G/F
Caitlin Clark* Iowa Big Ten 6-0 Jr. G
Zia Cooke South Carolina SEC 5-9 Sr. G
Monika Czinano Iowa Big Ten 6-3 Sr. F/C
Lexi Donarski Iowa State Big 12 6-0 Jr. G
Dyaisha Fair Syracuse ACC 5-5 Sr. G
Azzi Fudd Connecticut Big East 5-11 Soph G
Shaylee Gonzales Texas Big 12 5-10 Sr. G
Rori Harmon Texas Big 12 5-6 Soph G
Mackenzie Holmes Indiana Big Ten 6-3 Sr. F
Jordan Horston Tennessee SEC 6-2 Sr. G
Rickea Jackson Tennessee SEC 6-2 Sr. F
Ashley Joens Iowa State Big 12 6-1 Sr. G/F
Diamond Johnson NC State ACC 5-5 Jr. G
Haley Jones Stanford Pac-12 6-1 Sr. G
Morgan Jones Louisville ACC 6-2 Sr. G
Deja Kelly North Carolina ACC 5-8 Jr. G
Tamari Key Tennessee SEC 6-6 Sr. C
Elizabeth Kitley Virginia Tech ACC 6-6 Sr. C
Charlisse Leger-Walker Washington State Pac-12 5-10 Jr. G
Taylor Mikesell Ohio State Big Ten 5-11 Sr. G
Olivia Miles Notre Dame ACC 5-10 Soph G
Diamond Miller Maryland Big Ten 6-3 Sr. G
Tishara Morehouse Florida Gulf Coast ASUN 5-3 Sr. G
Alexis Morris LSU SEC 5-6 Sr. G
Aneesah Morrow DePaul Big East 6-1 Soph F
Charisma Osborne UCLA Pac-12 5-9 Sr. G
Ashley Owusu Virginia Tech ACC 6-0 Sr. G
Te-Hina Paopao Oregon Pac-12 5-9 Jr. G
Lauren Park-Lane Seton Hall Big East 5-3 Sr. G
Angel Reese LSU SEC 6-3 Soph F
Cate Reese Arizona Pac-12 6-2 Sr. F
Taylor Robertson Oklahoma Big 12 6-0 Sr. G
Emma Ronsiek Creighton Big East 6-1 Jr. F
Myah Selland South Dakota State Summit 6-1 Sr. F
Jacy Sheldon Ohio State Big Ten 5-10 Sr. G
Maddy Siegrist Villanova Big East 6-1 Sr. F
Taylor Soule Virginia Tech ACC 5-11 Sr. F
Jewel Spear Wake Forest ACC 5-10 Jr. G
Hailey Van Lith Louisville ACC 5-7 Jr. G
Destinee Wells Belmont Missouri Valley 5-6 Jr. G
Maddy Westbeld Notre Dame ACC 6-3 Jr. F
Madi Williams Oklahoma Big 12 6-0 Sr. F

Marquette stuns Texas women's basketball, 68-61

he Marquette women's basketball team earned its highest-ranked win in program history Saturday afternoon as it took down #3 Texas 68-61 in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis.
READ MORE

Kansas State rallies late to upset No. 4 Iowa, 84-83

Despite trailing by seven points midway through the fourth quarter, Kansas State outscored Iowa in the final 5:30 to collect the 84-83 upset of the Hawkeyes at Bramlage Coliseum on Thursday night.
READ MORE

3 games to watch in Week 2 of the women's college basketball season

No. 1 South Carolina at No. 2 Stanford is the must-watch game in the early going of the 2022-23 women's college basketball season.
READ MORE

March Madness

DI Women's Basketball News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners