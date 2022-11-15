The women's basketball preseason top 50 watch list for the John R. Wooden Award

The 2022-23 John R. Wooden Award preseason watchlist was announced today revealing the 50 standout women's college basketball players expected to make a run at the award this season.

Expectedly, this list features 2021 John R. Wooden Award winner, and national champion, Aliyah Boston, along with 2021 Wooden Award All-American Caitlin Clark (Iowa).



According to woodenaward.com, leading up to the announcement of the winner, the John R. Wooden Award Committee will release a midseason- and late-season poll in January and early February detailing the student-athletes in contention for the award.

By late February, the Wooden Award National Advisory will list the 15 men's and women's student-athletes on the ballot for the award. A list of All-Americans are to be announced in March and, finally, the winners will be awarded in early April.



Here is the women's preseason watchlist: