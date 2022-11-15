Codi Childs | NCAA.com | November 15, 2022 The women's basketball preseason top 50 watch list for the John R. Wooden Award Watch the final seconds from every March Madness women’s title game Share The 2022-23 John R. Wooden Award preseason watchlist was announced today revealing the 50 standout women's college basketball players expected to make a run at the award this season. Expectedly, this list features 2021 John R. Wooden Award winner, and national champion, Aliyah Boston, along with 2021 Wooden Award All-American Caitlin Clark (Iowa). According to woodenaward.com, leading up to the announcement of the winner, the John R. Wooden Award Committee will release a midseason- and late-season poll in January and early February detailing the student-athletes in contention for the award. By late February, the Wooden Award National Advisory will list the 15 men's and women's student-athletes on the ballot for the award. A list of All-Americans are to be announced in March and, finally, the winners will be awarded in early April. Here is the women's preseason watchlist: Name School Conference Height Class Position Brea Beal South Carolina SEC 6-1 Sr. G Grace Berger Indiana Big Ten 6-0 Sr. G Aijha Blackwell Baylor Big 12 5-11 Sr. G/F Aliyah Boston** South Carolina SEC 6-5 Sr. F Sam Breen UMass Atlantic 10 6-1 Sr. F Cameron Brink Stanford Pac-12 6-4 Jr. F Leigha Brown Michigan Big Ten 6-1 Sr. G Jakia Brown-Turner NC State ACC 6-0 Sr. G/F Caitlin Clark* Iowa Big Ten 6-0 Jr. G Zia Cooke South Carolina SEC 5-9 Sr. G Monika Czinano Iowa Big Ten 6-3 Sr. F/C Lexi Donarski Iowa State Big 12 6-0 Jr. G Dyaisha Fair Syracuse ACC 5-5 Sr. G Azzi Fudd Connecticut Big East 5-11 Soph G Shaylee Gonzales Texas Big 12 5-10 Sr. G Rori Harmon Texas Big 12 5-6 Soph G Mackenzie Holmes Indiana Big Ten 6-3 Sr. F Jordan Horston Tennessee SEC 6-2 Sr. G Rickea Jackson Tennessee SEC 6-2 Sr. F Ashley Joens Iowa State Big 12 6-1 Sr. G/F Diamond Johnson NC State ACC 5-5 Jr. G Haley Jones Stanford Pac-12 6-1 Sr. G Morgan Jones Louisville ACC 6-2 Sr. G Deja Kelly North Carolina ACC 5-8 Jr. G Tamari Key Tennessee SEC 6-6 Sr. C Elizabeth Kitley Virginia Tech ACC 6-6 Sr. C Charlisse Leger-Walker Washington State Pac-12 5-10 Jr. G Taylor Mikesell Ohio State Big Ten 5-11 Sr. G Olivia Miles Notre Dame ACC 5-10 Soph G Diamond Miller Maryland Big Ten 6-3 Sr. G Tishara Morehouse Florida Gulf Coast ASUN 5-3 Sr. G Alexis Morris LSU SEC 5-6 Sr. G Aneesah Morrow DePaul Big East 6-1 Soph F Charisma Osborne UCLA Pac-12 5-9 Sr. G Ashley Owusu Virginia Tech ACC 6-0 Sr. G Te-Hina Paopao Oregon Pac-12 5-9 Jr. G Lauren Park-Lane Seton Hall Big East 5-3 Sr. G Angel Reese LSU SEC 6-3 Soph F Cate Reese Arizona Pac-12 6-2 Sr. F Taylor Robertson Oklahoma Big 12 6-0 Sr. G Emma Ronsiek Creighton Big East 6-1 Jr. F Myah Selland South Dakota State Summit 6-1 Sr. F Jacy Sheldon Ohio State Big Ten 5-10 Sr. G Maddy Siegrist Villanova Big East 6-1 Sr. F Taylor Soule Virginia Tech ACC 5-11 Sr. F Jewel Spear Wake Forest ACC 5-10 Jr. G Hailey Van Lith Louisville ACC 5-7 Jr. G Destinee Wells Belmont Missouri Valley 5-6 Jr. G Maddy Westbeld Notre Dame ACC 6-3 Jr. F Madi Williams Oklahoma Big 12 6-0 Sr. F 2022-23 WOMEN'S BASKETBALL SEASON RANKINGS 📊: Who sits atop the latest AP poll? STAY UPDATED: Scores | Season stats 🏆 HISTORY: Title winners | Winningest coaches | Winningest programs STORE: Latest college basketball gear Marquette stuns Texas women's basketball, 68-61 he Marquette women's basketball team earned its highest-ranked win in program history Saturday afternoon as it took down #3 Texas 68-61 in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis. READ MORE Kansas State rallies late to upset No. 4 Iowa, 84-83 Despite trailing by seven points midway through the fourth quarter, Kansas State outscored Iowa in the final 5:30 to collect the 84-83 upset of the Hawkeyes at Bramlage Coliseum on Thursday night. READ MORE 3 games to watch in Week 2 of the women's college basketball season No. 1 South Carolina at No. 2 Stanford is the must-watch game in the early going of the 2022-23 women's college basketball season. READ MORE