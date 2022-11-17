Amna Subhan | NCAA.com | November 17, 2022 3 games to watch in Week 2 of the women's college basketball season South Carolina tops first in-season women's basketball Power 10 rankings Share The second week of the women’s basketball season rolls on, and we’ve got some outstanding games to watch this weekend. Sunday will include an Elite Eight rematch, the top two teams going at it, and potential upset so carve out time to sit back and watch all the action. No. 1 South Carolina at No. 2 Stanford When: 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 20 Where to watch: ABC Top storyline: No. 1 vs. No. 2 The two top-ranked teams in the country meet Sunday on national TV. There's plenty to get excited for, including the front-court fight between Aliyah Boston vs. Cameron Brink. There's also the backcourt battle between Haley Jones and Zia Cooke. You don’t want to miss this. Stanford beat South Carolina by a point (66-65) in the 2021 Final Four on the way to a national title. After the Final Four heartbreak, the Gamecocks scored 65 again in the rematch last season. But this time they got the win as they beat Stanford on the road 65-61, overcoming a whopping 18-point deficit. That loss at home may well be on the minds of Tara VanDerveer’s squad as they host the No. 1 team. RANKINGS: View the latest women's basketball AP Top 25 No. 5 UConn vs. No. 10 NC State When: Noon ET on Sunday, Nov. 20 Where to watch: FS1 Top storyline: Elite Eight rematch This top-10 matchup is a rematch from last season's Elite Eight. That double-overtime game became an instant classic as the Huskies trotted off to their 14th consecutive Final Four. The game on Sunday will look a bit different, though. Four of five Wolfpack starters graduated leaving Jakia Brown-Turner as the only returning player from the first five. Paige Bueckers was enormously impactful hitting clutch shots down the wire to lift UConn in March; she’s out for the season after a torn ACL. The Wolfpack are 4-0. The Huskies are 2-0, most recently defeating No. 3 Texas in an early statement win. Azzi Fudd, as a freshman, was good but not great last season. Now she’s a revelation. Fudd had a career-high 36 points in the victory over Texas. MORE: 10 can't miss non-conference matchups The Wolfpack have won each game by at least 30 points. Three players average double figures: Diamond Johnson, Jada Boyd and Madison Hayes. No. 4 Iowa vs. Belmont When: Sunday, Nov. 20 at 3 p.m. ET Where to watch: BIG+ Top storyline: Upset watch This matchup might be overlooked on the schedule, but it’s a potential upset to keep your eye on. In last season’s tournament Belmont took down Oregon in a 12 vs. 5 seed upset. And the Bruins may not be done taking down top seeds. Last Sunday, No. 6 Louisville narrowly escaped Belmont 75-70. The Bruins led, 71-70, with six seconds left before a costly foul stopped what would’ve been the biggest upset of the early season. Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes evaded an upset themselves beating Drake 92-86 in overtime. Iowa has one more game before hosting Belmont on Sunday. 2022-23 WOMEN'S BASKETBALL SEASON RANKINGS 📊: Who sits atop the latest AP poll? STAY UPDATED: Scores | Season stats 🏆 HISTORY: Title winners | Winningest coaches | Winningest programs STORE: Latest college basketball gear Marquette stuns Texas women's basketball, 68-61 he Marquette women's basketball team earned its highest-ranked win in program history Saturday afternoon as it took down #3 Texas 68-61 in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis. READ MORE Kansas State rallies late to upset No. 4 Iowa, 84-83 Despite trailing by seven points midway through the fourth quarter, Kansas State outscored Iowa in the final 5:30 to collect the 84-83 upset of the Hawkeyes at Bramlage Coliseum on Thursday night. READ MORE Mara Braun's buzzer-beating performance leads this week's Starting Five in women's basketball Minnesota freshman Mara Braun had quite the week which included averaging 27.5 points per game and scoring a buzzer-beating three-pointer to sink Lehigh 101-99. READ MORE