Ohio State, Indiana and LSU jump into the Power 10 women's college basketball rankings

Ohio State, Indiana and LSU jump into the Power 10

There’s lots of movement in Autumn Johnson's Power 10 rankings after a massive Week 2 in women’s basketball filled with upsets and top-ranked games.

Here are the top 10, with last week's ranking in parentheses:

1. South Carolina (1)

South Carolina (5-0) sticks at the top after pulling out a scrappy 76-71 win against No. 2 Stanford on the road in overtime.

The Gamecocks only led for four minutes of the game and took their first lead in overtime since early in the first quarter.

2. Stanford (2)

There’s no change at No. 2 either as 5-1 Stanford stays in the second spot. Despite falling to South Carolina, the Cardinal still have an impressive offensive attack led by Cameron Brink who led all scorers against the Gamecocks with 25 points.

3. UConn (5)

UConn (4-0) jumps up from last week's fifth spot. The Huskies had an impressive week taking down No. 3 Texas and No. 10 NC State.

Azzi Fudd had a back-to-back career-high 32 points. Aubrey Griffin had a big game against NC State with 16 points and six steals while Aaliyah Edwards and Nika Mühl remain consistent weapons.



UPSET: Marquette takes down No. 3 Texas

4. Iowa State (8)

Iowa State (4-0) leaps four spots this week. The Cyclones avoided a scare from UNI winning 88-85 earlier in the week. The Cyclones defeated Columbia by 23 in their next outing.

Ashley Joens had a big week for Iowa State setting a new career-high with seven 3-pointers in the 99-76 win over Columbia.

5. Notre Dame (9)

Notre Dame (4-0) also rises after an undefeated week in the Shamrock Classic beating California, Northwestern and Ball State.

6. Ohio State (NR)

Ohio State (4-0) enters the mix for the first time this season. Ohio State opened the season taking down then-No. 4 Tennessee 87-75. They've followed with wins over Boston College, Ohio and McNeese State.

The Buckeyes have forced opponents into an average of a whopping 34 turnovers in their four games.

RANKINGS: View the latest women's basketball AP poll

7. Indiana (NR)

Indiana (5-0) also breaks into the Power 10 after beating Tennessee. The Hoosiers took down the Lady Vols 79-67.

8. Louisville (6)

Louisville (4-1) drops two spots after getting upset by Gonzaga in the Battle 4 Atlantis falling flat in overtime 79-67.

The Cardinals bounced back with a 71-63 win against Texas with a chance to finish the tournament fifth on Monday.

RELATED: 10 sleeper 😴 women's basketball teams to know

9. LSU (NR)

LSU (5-0) enters the Power 10 after a historic week. The Tigers scored 100+ points in all five games tying the NCAA DI record for consecutive 100 point games.

Angel Reese is averaging 23.2 on 65 percent shooting from the field.

10. NC State (10)

NC State (4-1) rounds out the Power 10. The Wolfpack lost a top-10 matchup with UConn, 91-69, three days after routing Charlotte.