Aliyah Boston's double-double headlines this week's Starting Five in women's basketball

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Defending national champion South Carolina maintained its place as the top-ranked team in the latest Associated Press top-25 poll as senior forward Aliyah Boston helped the Gamecocks to a pair of road wins last week, including the marquee game of the season at No. 2 Stanford on Sunday.

Boston averaged 13.0 points and 9.5 rebounds for the week, including her 16th-straight double-double against a ranked opponent with her 14-point, 13-rebound effort at Stanford in the 76-71 overtime victory.

Despite early foul trouble against the Cardinal, Boston played a pivotal role in the Gamecocks’ comeback in the fourth quarter and overtime. Seven of her 13 rebounds came in the final quarter of regulation and all four of her points in the period came in the final 1:44 with an inside move to start a 7-1 run that she capped with the game-tying basket with two seconds to go. In overtime, she twice scored inside to give the Gamecocks a one-point lead, then she passed out of a double-team to find Bree Hall for a 3-pointer that made it a four-point game with 41 seconds to play.

TOP-2 SHOWDOWN: How South Carolina outlasted Stanford in OT

On Nov. 17, Boston scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds as South Carolina rolled to an 85-31 victory over Clemson, in what was the Gamecocks’ 12th straight win over their rival.

For the season, Boston is 24th in the nation with 10.8 rebounds per game to go with her 13.3 points per game. Shooting 64.7 percent from the field she is 23rd in the nation and third in the SEC.

South Carolina, 4-0, closed out a four-game road stretch with game at Cal Poly on Nov. 22.

Kiki Jefferson, James Madison

James Madison senior guard Kiki Jefferson averaged 28 points and 8.5 rebounds in two games last week as the Dukes defeated Longwood and came up short against No. 13 North Carolina. Over the two games, Jefferson shot 18-of-28 (64.3 percent) from the floor and 7-of-11 (63.6 percent) from deep.

At Longwood on Nov. 17, Jefferson led all scorers with 26 points on 9-of-12 (75 percent) shooting from the floor and 3-of-5 (60 percent) from behind the 3-point line as James Madison prevailed 82-55.

RANKINGS: View the latest women's basketball AP poll

The Lancaster, Pennsylvania native then recorded a season-high 30 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out five assists in a 76-65 loss to North Carolina on Nov. 20. It was the fourth time in Jefferson's career scoring 30 or more. The last time the guard reached the 30-point plateau was last season at William & Mary (Feb. 6) in which she finished with 32. She now boasts 13 career double-doubles and four games scoring at least 30.

The Dukes sit at 3-2 and will next play host to Liberty on Nov. 23.

Elodie Lalotte, Boise State

Elodie Lalotte of Boise State set career highs in scoring in back-to-back games this past week.

Lalotte scored 22 points on 8-of-16 shooting against UC Davis in a 69-62 loss on Nov. 17, topping her previous career-high of 18.

Her accomplishment stood for less than 72 hours, as the junior forward from Paris poured in 25 points in a 71-61 win over Portland State on Sunday. She also set a career-best in field goals against the Vikings, making 11 shots on 17 attempts.

Boise State, 3-2 overall, will spend Thanksgiving weekend in Reno, Nevada for the Nugget Classic. The Broncos will play North Dakota State on Nov. 25, followed by a game against Milwaukee on Nov. 27.

Quincy Noble, North Texas

North Texas senior guard Quincy Noble matched her career-high with 30 points against Wichita State and averaged 21 points per game on the week.

Noble started the week scoring 12 points while adding two rebounds, a block and an assist a loss at SFA.

The senior out of McKinney, Texas, followed it up with one of the best performances of her career Saturday when she went off for 30 points on the road at Wichita State in a 57-53 loss. Noble scored 25 points in the first half alone and matched her career-best with six made 3-pointers. The two-time all-conference performer also added four steals in the game.

FUTURE HOSTS: NCAA Women’s Final Four host cities for 2027-31 announced

This season, Noble is averaging 16.7 points, four rebounds and 1.7 steals per game. She is less than 200 points shy of becoming the 15th player in program history to reach 1,000 career points.

North Texas, 1-2, returns to action on Nov. 25 at home against Louisiana.

Charisma Osborne, UCLA

Charisma Osborne, the second leading scorer in the Pac-12, put up strong performances against South Dakota State (Nov. 19), No. 11 Tennessee (Nov. 20) and Marquette (Nov. 21) as UCLA improved to 6-0 on the season and Osborne earned Most Valuable Player honors at the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas.

The senior guard scored 28 points (10-for-20) in UCLA’s 72-65 win over the Jackrabbits in the first-round of the tournament. Osborne followed that up with a 5-for-11 shooting night from behind the 3-point line on her way to 23 points in the 80-63 win over Tennessee in the second round. The Bruins clinched a spot in the championship game with the victory behind Osborne's 23 points, six rebounds and three assists.

On Monday afternoon, UCLA rolled to a 66-58 win in overtime against Marquette in the championship game as Osborne had nine points and six assists.

Osborne is averaging 20.2 points per game for the Bruins. UCLA returns to action on Nov. 25 at home against Jackson State.