The DII women's basketball all-stats starting 5 for November

The first month of the DII women’s basketball season is complete. Along the way there were some flashy scorers, big rebounders, and stat-sheet stuffers that lit up the box score.

So, let's meet the first DII women's basketball all-stats starting five of the 2022-23 season.

My all-stats starting five is precisely that: A dream team based purely on statistical leaders in DII women’s basketball. Some may be outright No. 1 in a single category, while others are sometimes top-five in several categories. Now, there are only a few games on each player's resume, so this will likely change the next time we meet in December.

The November DII women’s basketball All-Stats Starting Five

(Note: All games through Nov. 29 and stats are per NCAA.org.)

Guard: Ryan Weise, East Stroudsburg

What a start for the Warriors guard. After a very nice 2021-22 in which she scored 13.3 points per game with 4.5 rebounds, Weise has come out firing. She has yet to score below 21 points in a game this season with three 30-point nights already. What's even more impressive is that she is shooting the lights out, fourth in DII in field-goal percentage at an incredible 72.4 percent and tops from 3-point land, shooting 76.2 percent from beyond the arc. She had a run of three consecutive games that she went 8-for-10 from downtown. You can also add a pair of double doubles in the mix on one of the more impressive resumes thus far.

Guard: Morgan Robinson, Jefferson

Robinson is the engine that makes the 5-1 Rams go. You won't see a lot of scoring from her — she averages 9.0 points per game — but she controls the tempo on the floor. Robinson currently leads DII with 8.5 assists per game, having 10 or more in half her games played so far. In her second game of the season, Robinson dropped 10 points to go with 14 rebounds and 11 assists for a triple double, the second of her career.

Honorable mention: Brittney Cedeno, Dominican (CA); Gabby Stare, Ohio Dominican; Jessica Wisotzki, Simon Fraser

Forward: Mackenzie Johnson, Young Harris

Johnson isn't giving many teams second chances this year. The 6-foot-1 forward is dominating the paint, leading DII women's basketball with 16 rebounds per game. That already includes a pair of 20-rebound performances. The problem is, at least for opponents, that she is also a very good scorer, averaging 17.5 points a game. Johnson already has three double doubles on the season and the way she's taking control down low, there are plenty more to come.

Forward: Jami Tham, Tusculum

This was a tough spot with so many good scorers and rebounders putting up sensational numbers early on. But Tham has played seven games... and has seven double doubles. That's more than anyone else in DII women's basketball — you just have to love that consistency. Tham is currently averaging 16.4 points per game to go with 12.3 rebounds a game, a walking double double. She's also very accurate from the field shooting an impressive 60 percent through November.

Honorable mention: Alyssa DeAngelo, Fairmont State; Raiana Brown, Texas A&M International; Aurora Deshaies, New Haven

Center: Samantha Bowman, Central Washington

This was very tough, because Hawaii Pacific's Abby Spurgin is also a center and the fourth-leading scorer in DII women's basketball. But Bowman — who appeared frequently last season as well — is the choice because of her abilities across the stat sheet. Bowman scores a respectable 16.5 points per game but is also second in double doubles with five in six games and leads all centers with 12.8 rebounds per game. It was close, but Bowman eked out the first spot of the season.

Honorable mention: Abby Spurgin, Hawaii Pacific