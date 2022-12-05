South Carolina, Stanford, Ohio State lead the women's Power 10 college basketball rankings

These are the 10 best DI women's college basketball teams headed into this week, ranked by Autumn Johnson:

(last week's ranking in parentheses)

1. South Carolina (1) — The Gamecocks rolled over No. 15 UCLA, 73-64, and Memphis 79-54.

2. Stanford (2) — The Cardinal took care of Santa Clara (82-69) and No. 23 Gonzaga, 84-63.

3. Ohio State (6) — Ohio State moves up with a 96-77 victory over Louisville, its second ranked win of the season.

4. UConn (3) — The Huskies drop one spot after a 74-60 loss at Notre Dame, their first of the season.

5. Indiana (7) — The Hoosiers remain undefeated with an 87-63 "statement" win at home over AP No. 6 North Carolina.

6. Notre Dame (6) — The 7-1 Irish lost to Maryland before rallying three days later to down UConn, 74-60.

7. Virginia Tech (8) — The undefeated Hokies took down Nebraska and Tennessee. Georgia Amoore recorded the first triple-double in program history with 24 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists against Nebraska.

8. North Carolina (4) — The Heels drop four spots after the 87-63 loss to Indiana.

9. Iowa State (9) — The Cyclones stay put.

10. NC State (NR) —The Wolfpack gets a slight edge over LSU thanks to a 94-81 win over Iowa.