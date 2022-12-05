Trending

December 5, 2022

South Carolina, Stanford, Ohio State lead the women's Power 10 college basketball rankings

The Power 10 women's college basketball rankings

These are the 10 best DI women's college basketball teams headed into this week, ranked by Autumn Johnson:

(last week's ranking in parentheses)

1. South Carolina (1) — The Gamecocks rolled over No. 15 UCLA, 73-64, and Memphis 79-54.

2. Stanford (2) — The Cardinal took care of Santa Clara (82-69) and No. 23 Gonzaga, 84-63.

3. Ohio State (6) — Ohio State moves up with a 96-77 victory over Louisville, its second ranked win of the season.

4. UConn (3) — The Huskies drop one spot after a 74-60 loss at Notre Dame, their first of the season.

5. Indiana (7) — The Hoosiers remain undefeated with an 87-63 "statement" win at home over AP No. 6 North Carolina.

HOOSIERS: Indiana men's and women's basketball in a reheating hotbed with wins over North Carolina

6. Notre Dame (6) — The 7-1 Irish lost to Maryland before rallying three days later to down UConn, 74-60.

BIG WIN: No. 7 Notre Dame rides big first half, defense to upset No. 3 UConn women's basketball

Virginia Tech Athletics Virginia Tech's Georgia Amoore had a triple double against Nebraska.

7. Virginia Tech (8) — The undefeated Hokies took down Nebraska and Tennessee. Georgia Amoore recorded the first triple-double in program history with 24 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists against Nebraska.

8. North Carolina (4) — The Heels drop four spots after the 87-63 loss to Indiana.

9. Iowa State (9) — The Cyclones stay put.

AP POLL: See the latest women's basketball AP rankings

10. NC State (NR) —The Wolfpack gets a slight edge over LSU thanks to a 94-81 win over Iowa.

