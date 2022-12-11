Trending

Amna Subhan | NCAA.com | December 11, 2022

No. 20 Maryland upsets No. 6 UConn women's basketball, 85-78

South Carolina, Stanford, Ohio State lead the women's Power 10 college basketball rankings

For a second time this season, No. 20 Maryland women’s basketball notched a win over a top-10 team. The Terrapins handled shorthanded No. 6 UConn Sunday afternoon, 85-78.

The Terps’ defensive effort helped lift Maryland to its third ranked win of the season. UConn committed 22 turnovers (to UMD's five), resulting in 21 points for Maryland. 

An explosive second quarter for Maryland set the tempo, outscoring the Huskies 28-17 to set up a 43-36 halftime lead. UConn never led again after the 6-minute mark in the second quarter.

Maryland outshot the Huskies behind the arc, going 12-30 (40 percent) from 3-point range, a +27 point differential over UConn (3-of-10). Abby Meyers contributed four of those 3-pointers.

RANKINGS: View the latest women's basketball AP poll

Meyers finished with a team-high 20 points along with six rebounds and three assists. Shyanne Sellers followed close behind with 19 points and six assists.

In the absence of four starters due to injury, Aaliyah Edwards notched a career-high 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists in the loss. 

The Huskies lost 2021 national player of the year Paige Bueckers for the year in the preseason. Last week, leading scorer Azzi Fudd (20.6 points per game) went down with a knee injury and will miss extended time. Nika Mühl entered concussion protocol in their last game, and Dorka Juhasz has battled a thumb injury for a few weeks. 

MORE: Iowa upsets Iowa State women's basketball in rivalry battle

Edwards, Lou Lopez-Senechal (16 points) and Aubrey Griffin (12 points) stepped up in their teammates’ absence but it wasn’t enough to overtake the rolling Terps. 

Earlier this season, Maryland took down No. 17 Baylor and had a buzzer-beating win over No. 7 Notre Dame. The Terps move to 9-3 on the season ahead of conference play. The Huskies pick up their second loss of the season and take on Florida State next Sunday. 

