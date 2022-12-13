Toledo earns women's basketball Team of the Week honors after upset win

The Toledo Rockets captured NCAA.com Team of the Week honors and scored one of its biggest wins in program history on Dec. 8, defeating No. 14 Michigan 71-68 at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. Toledo already owned the longest road winning streak in the country coming into Thursday's game, and that streak now extends to 14 games.

The win was Toledo's first over a ranked team since beating No. 20 Dayton on Dec. 9, 2009. It's also the first win away from home against a ranked team since a triumph over No. 24 Ole Miss on March 16, 1996 in the NCAA tournament. The victory also marked the first win for the Rockets versus a Big Ten Conference team since a 69-58 win at Indiana on Nov. 25, 2011.

In the back-and-forth win over Michigan, Toledo trailed 69-68, but on the Rockets' next possession junior Sammi Mikonowicz corralled the inbounds pass and drove to the hoop for two for what would end up being the game-winning basket. The Wolverines' last shot attempt missed and was rebounded by Mikonowicz, who iced the game with two free throws to clinch the historic victory.

Toledo shot 50 percent (26-for-52) from the floor against Michigan and was a perfect 12-for-12 from the free throw line. Senior Sophia Wiard scored a team-high 15 points on 4-of-6 shooting and making 3-of-4 three pointers. Junior Nan Garcia added 14 points off the bench and added seven rebounds and two steals. Senior Quinesha Lockett scored 12 points, tallied six rebounds, and caused havoc on defense with four steals. Khera Goss and Mikonowicz both scored 11 points and Mikonowicz matched Garcia's rebound total with seven.

The Mid-American Conference preseason favorite, Toledo followed the Michigan win with a 57-45 home victory over Dayton on Sunday, the fifth-straight win for the Rockets. The win snapped the Rockets' three-game losing streak against Dayton, which has made 15 straight postseason appearances and won an NCAA tournament game last season.

Toledo controlled the game from the outset and by the end of the first half led Dayton by double figures. The Flyers trimmed the Rockets' lead down to seven points midway through the third quarter, but would not get any closer. Dayton's final total of 45 points marks the second time this season that Toledo held an opponent under 50 points. Leading the charge on Sunday was Goss, who scored a career-best 16 points, the sixth time this season she has eclipsed double figures in scoring.

Toledo, which improved to 8-2 after the two wins last week, suffered its only two losses on the season in November in back-to-back games against Duke and Penn State. The Rockets will return to action on Dec. 21 when they host Oakland.