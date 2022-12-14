5 women's college basketball games to watch this week

Conference play in women’s basketball opens this week for several conferences including an ACC battle between No. 5 Notre Dame and No. 6 Virginia Tech.



Here’s five games to keep your eye on this week:

1) No. 10 UCLA at Southern California — Thursday, Dec. 15

When: 10 p.m. ET, Thursday

10 p.m. ET, Thursday Stream: Pac-12 Los Angeles (subscription required)

Pac-12 Los Angeles (subscription required) Storyline to follow: Cross-town rivalry matchup

Rivalry games are always fun to watch, and this matchup between No. 10 UCLA and USC should be really fun.

Thursday’s game opens conference play for the Los Angeles Pac-12 teams.

The Trojans ride into the game undefeated (9-0), ranking second nationwide in defense but have yet to play a Power Five school. Meanwhile, UCLA (9-1) has one blemish after a 73-64 loss to No. 1 South Carolina that seriously tested the defending champions.

A win for USC would break a six-game losing streak to UCLA and solidify the Trojans as an undefeated team with a top-10 upset win on the schedule.

2) No. 16 Creighton vs. No. 21 Arkansas

When: 2 p.m. ET, Saturday

2 p.m. ET, Saturday Stream: FloSports (subscription required)

FloSports (subscription required) Storyline to follow: Start of tough schedules

No. 16 Creighton versus No. 21 Arkansas kicks off four different ranked matchups this week. This game, for both teams, begins a difficult stretch on the schedule.



For the Razorbacks, it's the San Diego Invitational where they’ll face No. 16 Oregon and possibly No. 3 Ohio State. For the Bluejays, it’s their toughest stretch yet where they’ll face No. 2 Stanford and then conference-foe No. 9 UConn.

Both Creighton and Arkansas have dynamic scoring duos. The Razorbacks' Samara Spencer (15.8 ppg) and Erynn Barnum (14.8 ppg) lead Arkansas while Creighton's Lauren Jensen (17.2 ppg) and Morgan Maly (17.0 pgg) top the BlueJays.

No. 3) No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 6 Virginia Tech

When: 4 p.m. ET, Sunday

4 p.m. ET, Sunday Stream: ACCNetwork

ACCNetwork Storyline to follow: Top-10 matchup

Two top-10 teams in an ACC battle, this one is a can’t-miss. Both No. 5 Notre Dame and No. 6 Virginia Tech have been rolling lately.

The Irish rank fourth nationally in offense while the Hokies rank third defensively. Notre Dame comes in off a 108-point performance where seven scored in double-figures along with a triple-double from Olivia Miles.

Virginia Tech forced 22 turnovers in its 86-48 win over UNC Asheville creating 24 points in transition.

It will mark the first conference opponent for each team and will give Notre Dame another strike at taking down a top-10 team and the first opportunity for Virginia Tech to down a top team.

4. No. 14 Iowa State vs. No. 25 Villanova

When: 3:30 p.m. ET, Sunday

3:30 p.m. ET, Sunday Watch live: ESPN | ESPN+ (subscription required)

ESPN | ESPN+ (subscription required) Storyline to follow: Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase

The Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase double-header headlines ESPN on Sunday. No. 14 Iowa State vs. No. 25 Villanova play the second game after UConn takes on Florida.

The Showcase will take place on neutral ground at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., home of the WNBA's Connecticut Sun.

The Cyclones are still looking to get their first-ranked win after two cracks at it. The Wildcats had an upset win earlier this season against then-No. 24 Princeton, a win over Iowa State would be huge for a team just on the edge of the top 25.

5. No. 18 Baylor vs. No. 20 Arizona

When: 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday

7:30 p.m. ET Sunday Watch live: ESPN2 | ESPN+ (subscription required)

ESPN2 | ESPN+ (subscription required) Storyline to follow: Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge

Both No. 18 Baylor and No. 20 Arizona have something to prove in the Coast-to-Coast Challenge.

Arizona is coming off a 77-50 blowout loss to then-unranked Kansas at home where the Wildcats scored just 28 points in the second half. This week the Wildcats' ranking dropped from 14 to 20.

The Bears are 1-2 against ranked teams; a win against a Pac-12 talent could help keep Baylor in the conversation ahead of conference play next week.

The nationally televised challenge game at the American Airlines Center will provide both teams a chance to notch a statement win.

