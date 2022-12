2023 NCAA women's basketball selection show: Date, schedule

The 2023 NCAA DI Women's Basketball March Madness bracket will be revealed during the Selection Show at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 12 on ESPN.

The 2023 championship will have 68 teams in the field. The First Four games are Wednesday and Thursday, March 15-16. First- and second-round games will be played Friday, March 17, through Monday, March 20. The Sweet 16 and Elite 8 are March 24-27 in Greenville, S.C., and Seattle, Wash.

The 2023 Women's Final Four games are Friday, March 31, in Dallas, Texas. The national championship is Sunday, April 2.

NCAA women's basketball tournament: Champions, history