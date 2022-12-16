The biggest surprises of the DI women's basketball season over a month in

The 2022-23 women's basketball season is over a month in, and while some things are a given like South Carolina and Stanford sticking as the two best teams, there's been just as many unexpected moments.

Here are the five biggest surprises so far:

UConn’s nagging injury bug

“Paige Bueckers out for the season” was the seismic storyline surrounding UConn before the season when the 2020 National Player of the Year tore her ACL. That news followed a season where Bueckers rehabbed a different knee injury that forced her to miss a chunk of the 2021-22 season.

With one superstar guard out, Azzi Fudd stepped up and stepped into that role for the Huskies. The sophomore guard had an impressive start to the season recording a career-high in points (32 points) against then-No. 3 Texas and then did it again against another top-10 team NC State.

RANKINGS: See the latest women's basketball AP poll

That came to a grinding halt when Fudd injured her knee in the Huskies' first loss at Notre Dame. Fudd was given a 3-6 week timetable which means a Dec. 28 return at the earliest.

Nika Mühl, the nation’s leader in assists, went down the next game and entered into concussion protocol. Another starter Dorka Juhasz broke her thumb in that win over the Longhorns and missed seven games. Though, Muhl and Juhasz are expected to return in Sunday’s game versus Florida State.



Since Fudd went down the Huskies are 1-2 and dropped from third to ninth in the latest AP rankings.

UConn's bench is only two-deep due to injuries.



❌ Azzi Fudd

❌ Ice Brady

❌ Nika Muhl

❌ Dorka Juhasz

❌ Paige Bueckers pic.twitter.com/RuRKMlTIVx — espnW (@espnW) December 11, 2022

Texas and Tennessee’s downfall out of the top 25

The AP preseason poll placed Texas third and Tennessee fifth, now through six poll cycles, both teams dropped out of the top 25.

Texas (6-4) lost the first three-of-four games to start the season including an upset loss to Marquette. However, three of the losses come with an asterisk because Rori Harmon was out with a foot injury. Since Harmon’s debut, the Longhorns are 4-1. Now, they’ll have to endure another blow after Aaliyah Moore tore her ACL last week. Moore averaged 11.2 points in 20.6 minutes.

At the end of the month, Texas begins conference play with the chance to take down ranked opponents Iowa State, Baylor and Kansas. With Harmon and the Longhorns clicking, don’t be surprised if they can squeeze back into the rankings but it likely won’t reach No. 3 again.

RELATED: Marquette stuns No. 3 Texas women's basketball, 68-61

The Vols (7-5) started the season rough first falling to Ohio State in their second outing and registering upset losses to Indiana, UCLA, Gonzaga and Virginia Tech. The Vols have an enormous chance to return to relevance against No. 2 Stanford Sunday.

Tennessee ranked high after a formidable Sweet 16 run in last season’s tournament without star player Jordan Horston. But even with Horston back in the lineup, the Lady Vols lost another key player — Tamari Key. In a bigger-than-basketball moment, Key was diagnosed with blood clots in her lungs. She is expected to fully recover, but the senior will miss the remainder of the season.

Ohio State and Indiana’s rise to the top

In the opposite case from Texas and Tennessee, No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Indiana have excelled past their preseason standings.

Ohio State ranked fourteenth in Week 1, and now the Buckeyes (11-0) are undefeated with a top-5 offense. They score 90.8 a night, +30 over opponents. It’s a high-powered but balanced offensive attack backed by Taylor Mikesell (18.9 ppg) with four others — Rebeka Mikulasikova, Jacy Sheldon, Taylor Thierry and Madison Greene — averaging double figures.

Indiana is also undefeated at 10-0, climbing the ranks after a No. 11 preseason standing. What’s most impressive is the Hoosiers are exceeding expectations without star Grace Berger. The senior guard hasn’t played since Nov. 25 after suffering a knee injury.

Senior forward Mackenzie Holmes leads Indiana in points and rebounds per game (20.9 points, 7.0 rebounds). Holmes clocked 25 points in the biggest Hoosier win of the season over then-No. 6 North Carolina.



BRACKETOLOGY: Very early March Madness women's bracket predictions

Maryland finds luck at the buzzer

Tied 72-72 with five seconds on the clock, Maryland’s Diamond Miller took her time on the road against then-No. 7 Notre Dame. Miller dribbled to her left and pulled up, the buzzer rang just before the ball found the bottom of the net.

Maryland surprised the Irish in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Dec. 1. Miller literally shushed the home fans that went silent after her upset-sealing shot.

The senior guard finished with 31 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three blocks.



DIAMOND MILLER WITH THE BUZZER BEATER 🚨



No. 20 Maryland takes down No. 7 Notre Dame in a late thriller 😱 @TerpsWBB pic.twitter.com/nxkrN7NDsL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 2, 2022



Kansas blows out a top-15 team

Before No. 22 Kansas cracked the top 25, the Jayhawks strolled into Tucson unranked against then-No. 12 Arizona. Then proceeded to stun the Wildcats, 77-50 on Dec. 8.

Unranked teams have bested top-15 teams six times this season but none outdid Kansas’ 27-point win. It also marked the largest victory margin in program history against a ranked opponent. The win dropped Arizona eight spots after handing the Wildcats their first loss of the season, and that put Kansas into the mix.

The Jayhawks trailed by three after the first quarter. Then they took control, outscoring the Wildcats 63-33 in the following three periods.

Taiyanna Jackson and Chandler Prater contributed 19 points each; Jackson posted a double-double with 15 rebounds. Zakiyah Franklin also recorded a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

