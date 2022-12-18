South Carolina is the undisputed No. 1 in the pre-holiday Power 10 rankings

South Carolina is locked into the top spot of the Power 10 rankings

South Carolina is locked into the top spot of the Power 10 rankings

These are the 10 best DI women's college basketball teams headed into this week, ranked by Autumn Johnson:

(last week's ranking in parentheses)

1. South Carolina (1) – The Gamecocks get scarier and LONGER as Chloe Kitts made her debut in South Carolina's 87-23 blowout win against Charleston Southern. Kitts recorded 10 points, 7 rebounds and two steals adding to the Gamecocks' deep roster.

2. Stanford (2) – Stanford was tested, but held on for a win over Tennessee. Despite foul trouble, Cameron Brink had 21 points, 17 rebounds and a career-high six blocks.

3. Ohio State (3) - The Buckeyes kept things rolling and collected a big win against Albany behind a career-high 24 from frosh Cotie McMahon.

RANKINGS: See the latest women's basketball AP poll

4. Indiana (4) - The Hoosiers remain undefeated after an 87-24 drubbing of Morehead State.

5. Notre Dame (5) - Olivia Miles came alive as an offensive spark in the fourth quarter to down Virginia Tech. She finished with 16 points, 13 rebounds and was only three assists shy from another triple-double. Notre Dame's 63-52 win over Virginia Tech is the first top-10 victory on the road this season.

6. Virginia Tech (6) - Despite the Hokies suffering their first loss of the season to Notre Dame, Virginia Tech started strong and just couldn't finish. Georgia Amoore continued her strong season with a 20-point performance and was the game's leading scorer.

BRACKETOLOGY: Very early March Madness women's bracket predictions

7. UConn (7) - Dorka Juhasz and Nika Muhl return after both key starters were sidelined with injuries. This helped UConn's depth in a gritty battle in their 85-77 win over Florida State.

8. North Carolina (8) – Deja Kelly collected 20 points in North Carolina's 89-47 win over South Carolina Upstate.

9. NC State (9) – The Wolfpack were able to remain strong with a 2-0 week, including an ACC win over Clemson even without key players — Diamond Johnson and Jada Boyd due to injury,

10. UCLA (10) – A 2-0 week for the Bruins and their most recent 75-47 win against Cal State Bakersfield have them rounding out the power 10.