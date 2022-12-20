No. 16 Oregon vs. No. 17 Arkansas and 3 more women's college basketball games of the week

South Carolina is locked into the top spot of the Power 10 rankings

Before the holiday weekend, there's a ton of women's basketball to watch this week. The San Diego and Jumpman Invitationals tip off to highlight a loaded Tuesday in women's hoops.

Here's four games to watch this week:

1. No. 16 Oregon vs. No. 17 Arkansas — Tuesday, Dec. 20

When: 4 p.m. ET, Tuesday

Watch live: FloSports (subscription required)

Storyline to follow: A top-20 matchup

No. 16 Oregon and No. 17 Arkansas face off in the San Diego Invitational to begin a Tuesday full of women’s hoops.

The Ducks (9-1) trot down the coast riding a five-game winning streak while the Razorbacks come into the matchup perfect at 13-0. It’ll be a guard battle with Arkansas’ Samara Spencer (16.5 ppg) and Oregon’s Endyia Rogers (14.4 ppg) leading their respective top-20 teams.

The winner advances to the championship game against either No. 3 Ohio State or South Florida.



2. No. 19 Michigan vs. No. 6 North Carolina — Tuesday, Dec. 20

When: 7 p.m. ET, Tuesday

Watch live: ESPN2 | ESPN+ (subscription required)

Storyline to follow: The first-ever Jumpman Invitational

No. 19 Michigan and No. 6 North Carolina tip off the first-ever Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte, N.C.

These two programs have only played once before. That was when the Tar Heels bested the Wolverines in the 1987 Tar Heels Invitational.

The Tar Heels (9-1) have won three straight after a loss to Indiana in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Michigan (10-1) was undefeated until a three-point loss to Toledo on Dec. 8

The two-day Jumpman Invitational includes women's and men's games between Michigan, North Carolina, Florida and Oklahoma.



3. No. 2 Stanford vs. No. 21 Creighton — Dec. 20

When: 10 p.m. ET, Tuesday

Watch live: Pac-12 Network

Storyline to follow: Possible upset

To finish off Tuesday, No. 21 Creighton visits No. 2 Stanford — in yes, a possible upset game. The Cardinal (11-1) jumps into its final non-conference matchup off a 77-70 win over unranked Tennessee on Sunday thanks to Cameron Brink's 21 points, 17 rebounds and six blocks. It was the first game that tested the 2021 champs since Stanford’s only loss to South Carolina.

The Bluejays (8-2) are nursing a 83-75 loss to No. 17 Arkansas on Saturday. Morgan Maly (17.7 pgg) and Lauren Jensen (16.8) lead the Bluejays in scoring.



4. No. 23 Oklahoma vs. Florida — Wednesday, Dec. 21

When: 9:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday

Watch live: ESPN2 | ESPN+ (subscription required)

Storyline to follow: Jumpman Invitational

No. 23 Oklahoma faces Florida following the men’s game between Michigan and North Carolina at the Jumpman.

Both teams are on a roll. Oklahoma (9-1) has won six straight since a blowout loss at Utah on Nov. 16. Florida has won nine in a row since falling to Florida State on the same day.