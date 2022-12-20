Undefeated Kansas earns women's basketball Team of the Week

One of 10 undefeated teams remaining in NCAA Division I and the only unbeaten squad in the Big 12 Conference, Kansas earned NCAA.com Team of the Week honors after the Jayhawks registered a tenth straight win over Tulsa.

The 10-0 mark to start the season for Kansas matches the third-best start to a season and the fourth time ever to begin 10-0 in school history. The Jayhawks were rewarded for its strong start with the No. 20 national ranking in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. A week earlier, Kansas had entered the poll at No. 22, which marked the program’s first national ranking since January 14, 2013. The Jayhawks and head coach Brandon Schneider are undefeated through the first 10 games for the first time since the 2019-20 season. Kansas is maintaining the momentum from last season when they went 21-10 and earned a trip to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013.

In the 81-62 home win over Tulsa on Dec. 16, senior guard Zakiyah Franklin matched her career high of 26 points and the Jayhawks received double-doubles from Taiyanna Jackson and Ioanna Chatzileonti. Jackson, Kansas’ leading scorer (15.6 points per game) and rebounder (10.6 rebounds per game) on the season, notched her sixth double-double of the year with 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Chatzileonti had 13 points and 12 rebounds in her first double-double of the season.

Marquee win for Kansas so far this season came the previous week when the Jayhawks rolled to a 77-50 victory at then-No. 12 Arizona on Dec. 8. The 27-point win by the Jayhawks tied the program’s largest margin of victory ever against a ranked opponent and marked the team’s first road win over a ranked non-conference opponent since 2013.

Through the first 10 games, Kansas leads the Big 12 Conference in scoring margin at 22.8 points per game. The Jayhawks excel defensively, holding opponents to 53.7 points per game, the second-best mark in the conference. The game against Tulsa, where the Golden Hurricane scored 62 points, broke a streak of seven straight games in which Kansas had held opponents under 55 points.

Kansas returns to action on Dec. 21 at Nebraska, before opening Big 12 play on Dec. 31 at Oklahoma State.