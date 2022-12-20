TRENDING 📈

🏈 College football bowl scores

👀 Tracking conference bowl records

😱 Three top-10 teams fall in women's hoops

🏀 Full women's scoreboard
basketball-women-d1 flag

Rick Nixon | NCAA | December 20, 2022

Undefeated Kansas earns women's basketball Team of the Week

South Carolina is locked into the top spot of the Power 10 rankings

One of 10 undefeated teams remaining in NCAA Division I and the only unbeaten squad in the Big 12 Conference, Kansas earned NCAA.com Team of the Week honors after the Jayhawks registered a tenth straight win over Tulsa.

The 10-0 mark to start the season for Kansas matches the third-best start to a season and the fourth time ever to begin 10-0 in school history. The Jayhawks were rewarded for its strong start with the No. 20 national ranking in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. A week earlier, Kansas had entered the poll at No. 22, which marked the program’s first national ranking since January 14, 2013. The Jayhawks and head coach Brandon Schneider are undefeated through the first 10 games for the first time since the 2019-20 season. Kansas is maintaining the momentum from last season when they went 21-10 and earned a trip to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013.

POWER 10 RANKINGS: See the latest women's basketball Power 10 rankings

In the 81-62 home win over Tulsa on Dec. 16, senior guard Zakiyah Franklin matched her career high of 26 points and the Jayhawks received double-doubles from Taiyanna Jackson and Ioanna Chatzileonti. Jackson, Kansas’ leading scorer (15.6 points per game) and rebounder (10.6 rebounds per game) on the season, notched her sixth double-double of the year with 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Chatzileonti had 13 points and 12 rebounds in her first double-double of the season.

Marquee win for Kansas so far this season came the previous week when the Jayhawks rolled to a 77-50 victory at then-No. 12 Arizona on Dec. 8. The 27-point win by the Jayhawks tied the program’s largest margin of victory ever against a ranked opponent and marked the team’s first road win over a ranked non-conference opponent since 2013.

AP POLL: See the latest women's basketball AP rankings

Through the first 10 games, Kansas leads the Big 12 Conference in scoring margin at 22.8 points per game. The Jayhawks excel defensively, holding opponents to 53.7 points per game, the second-best mark in the conference. The game against Tulsa, where the Golden Hurricane scored 62 points, broke a streak of seven straight games in which Kansas had held opponents under 55 points.

Kansas returns to action on Dec. 21 at Nebraska, before opening Big 12 play on Dec. 31 at Oklahoma State.

9 gifts men's basketball has given us entering the holiday season

It's the holiday season. Let's all get into the spirit by reflecting on the gift-like moments men's basketball has given us so far.
READ MORE

UCLA cracks the top 5 in Andy Katz's Power 36 college basketball rankings

UCLA won at Maryland and beat Kentucky to move into the top five behind Kansas, Arizona, UConn and No. 1 Purdue in Andy Katz's Power 36 college basketball rankings.
READ MORE

11 numbers to remember from the Champions Classic

Tuesday night's Champions Classic served up a dose of madness as Michigan State upset Kentucky in 2OT and Kansas snuck by Duke late in the second half.
READ MORE

March Madness

DI Women's Basketball News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners