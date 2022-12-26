TRENDING 📈

Autumn Johnson | December 26, 2022

LSU re-enters latest Power 10 women's college basketball rankings

These are the 10 best DI women's college basketball teams headed into this week, ranked by Autumn Johnson:

(last week's ranking in parentheses) 

1. South Carolina (1) — Untouchable at the top spot, the Gamecocks remain undefeated and have three ranked wins under their belt.

2. Stanford (2) — Stanford is solid in the second slot and has two ranked wins this season including a 72-59 win against Creighton. 

3. Ohio State (3) — The unbeaten Buckeyes at 13-0 are making a lot of noise in the Big Ten conference.

4. Indiana (4) — Another undefeated Big Ten team with notable W’s against North Carolina and Tennessee.  

5. Notre Dame (5) — The Fighting Irish are rocking after a 10-1 start to the year led by guard Olivia Miles. Miles is averaging 15.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.6 assists.



6. Virginia Tech (6) — The Hokies are strong this season currently sitting at 11-1 with some impressive quad 1 wins. Their only loss of the season was against Notre Dame. 

7. UConn (7) — Despite a plethora of injuries, the Huskies remain valiant. Forward Aaliyah Edwards has scored over 20 points in each of the last three games and has been a dominant force inside.

8. NC State (9) — The Wolfpack had a strong performance in an in-conference ACC matchup against Clemson last week, taking a 77-59 victory. 

9. UCLA (10) — UCLA’s 12-1 record pushes the team up a slot this week; the Bruins’ only loss was to South Carolina in a game decided by single digits.

10. LSU (9) — LSU picked up a 32-point win against Oregon State to make its way back into the Power 10 this week. The victory proved the Tigers can take down a Power Five program. 

