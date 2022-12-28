6 women's college basketball games to watch this week

Conference play is officially underway with SEC and Big 12 matchups beginning. In the last week of 2022, there's plenty of drama to keep up with from rivalry games to perfect records put to the test.

Here are six matchups to watch this week:

1. No. 8 UConn at No. 21 Creighton — Wednesday, Dec. 28

When : 8:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday

: 8:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday Stream : SNY (subscription required)

: SNY (subscription required) Storyline to follow: Big East battle

While St. John’s is the only undefeated team in the Big East, No. 8 UConn and No. 21 Creighton remain the conference heavyweights, and they’ll face off tonight.

Since their first matchup in 2014, the Bluejays have yet to best UConn as Creighton fell in all five meetings. The Huskies (9-2) are undefeated in conference play while Creighton (8-3) lost to St. John’s earlier this month. In the last ten seasons, UConn is 169-1 in conference matchups.

The Huskies will be without Azzi Fudd as UConn’s season-leading scorer nurses a knee injury suffered Dec. 4. They’ll also miss Aubrey Griffin who tested positive for COVID-19 over the holiday break; Griffin has stepped up in Fudd’s absence including a career-high 29 point, 11-11 performance.

2. No. 9 LSU at No. 24 Arkansas — Thursday, Dec. 29

When: 7 p.m. ET, Thursday

7 p.m. ET, Thursday Stream: ESPN2 | ESPN+ (subscription required)

ESPN2 | ESPN+ (subscription required) Storyline to follow: LSU’s undefeated record on the line

A must-see matchup between No. 9 LSU and No. 24 Arkansas headlines the first day of SEC gameplay. The undefeated Tigers (12-0) encounter their first challenge of the season with their first ranked opponent, facing only their second Power 5 team.

Arkansas has faced three ranked opponents through 15 games. Though Razorbacks (13-2) are coming off an 0-2 effort at the San Diego Invitational falling to No. 17 Oregon and South Florida.

Angel Reese who leads the Tigers in points (24.6), rebounds (14.6) and steals (2.2) will be a player to watch after notching a 20/20 game in her previous outing. Meanwhile, Samara Spencer tops the Razorbacks in points (16.3), assists (4.7) and steals (1.8).

3. No. 18 Arizona vs. Arizona State — Thursday, Dec. 29

When: 8 p.m. ET, Thursday

Stream: Pac-12 networks

Storyline to follow: In-state rivalry

A rivalry battle kicks off Pac-12 play for No. 18 Arizona and Arizona State. The Wildcats (10-1) ride a three-game winning streak following a blowout 77-50 loss to Kansas. Meanwhile, the Sun Devils (7-4) broke a three-game losing streak before their 11-day break.

Arizona State leads the all-time series 32-12 since the first meeting in 2000. The Wildcats have made some ground taking five of their 12 wins in the last four years alone. The two most recently met at Arizona last season where the Wildcats won 62-58.

In that game Jade Loville suited up in ASU maroon and gold, now Loville is the Wildcats’ second-leading scorer (12.8 ppg) after she transferred just over 100 miles south to Arizona. Shaina Pellington tops the Wildcats' box score with 13.7 points and 3.4 rebounds. Tyi Skinner paces the Sun Devils with 20.6 points per contest, 15th in the nation.

4. No. 10 UCLA at No. 17 Oregon — Friday, Dec. 30

When: 9 p.m. ET, Friday

9 p.m. ET, Friday Stream: Pac 12 networks

Pac 12 networks Storyline to follow: ranked Pac-12 battle

Both No. 10 UCLA and No. 17 Oregon kicked off conference play by beating their respective rivals, USC and Oregon State. Now, they’ll face each other as two-of-five ranked Pac-12 teams.

Oregon (10-2) finished the San Diego Invitational by besting Arkansas but falling to No. 3 Ohio State 84-67. The Bruins (12-1) cruise into the matchup on a five-game winning streak after losing to No. 1 South Carolina.



These two programs are fairly even in the history books with UCLA topping the Ducks 22-21 since 2001. In this one, it’ll be a battle of the guards as Charisma Osborne (18.1 ppg) leads the Bruins while Grace VanSlooten (16.3 ppg) fronts Oregon.

5. No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 14 Michigan — Saturday, Dec. 31

When: 1 p.m. ET, Friday

p.m. ET, Friday Stream: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Storyline to follow: Big Ten rivalry

Perhaps the most hostile and storied rivalry in the Big Ten headlines New Year's Eve as No. 14 travels to No. 3 Ohio State.

The Buckeyes, barring a loss at Northwestern, will strut into the matchup undefeated. Michigan took its first loss of the season in a 71-68 upset loss to Toledo a few weeks ago.



Ohio State has climbed the ranks to sit third in the nation behind a balanced scoring attack — fourth in the nation — with six average double-figures, three above 15 points per game (Taylor Mikesell, Jacy Sheldon and Rebeka Mikulasikova). The Wolverines also have a high-powered offense backed by Emily Kiser (18.4 ppg) and Laila Phelia (17 ppg).

In The Game, Michigan football took down an undefeated Buckeyes squad. Perhaps we could see that trend continue or Ohio State proves its top-5 standing.

6. No. 4 Indiana vs. Nebraska — Sunday, Jan. 1

When: 1 p.m. ET, Sunday

1 p.m. ET, Sunday Stream: ESPN

ESPN Storyline to follow: Possible perfect on the line

Ring in the new year with No. 4 Indiana taking on Nebraska on ESPN. Like Ohio State, the Hoosiers would walk into the matchup undefeated with a win in the previous game. An 8-5 Michigan State team will get a crack at Indiana before Sunday.

The Cornhuskers just recently ended Kansas’ perfect record 85-79 in triple overtime. Jaz Shelley, Nebraska’s leading scorer, recorded a team-high 24 points and six assists in the victory. Meanwhile, Mackenzie Holmes leads the Hoosiers with 19.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.