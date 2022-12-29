Top-10 teams Indiana, NC State and Virginia Tech upset by conference foes in a wild night of women's hoops

With conference play heating up, top-ranked teams are meeting their match, with upsets becoming more and more common.



Here are the best moments from Thursday's action:

Michigan State wrecks No. 4 Indiana's undefeated record

For the first time this season, No. 4 Indiana tasted defeat after Michigan State upset the Hoosiers 83-78.

The Spartans (9-5) topped the top-5 ranked team only falling behind a few times in the first quarter. Michigan State took its largest lead of the game, 11 points, in the third quarter.

Kamaria McDaniel scored a team-high 24 points. Taiyier Parks gave MSU a huge boost off the bench tying a career-high 18 points along with eight rebounds. Matilda Ekh (18 points and five rebounds) and DeeDee Hagemann (15 points, eight assists and five steals) followed behind.

Michigan State spoiled the Hoosiers' undefeated record despite Mackenzie Holmes’ season-high performance of 32 points and 12 rebounds.

𝗧𝗢𝗣 𝟱 𝗪𝗜𝗡!!!!! pic.twitter.com/m1BmvaSqz1 — Michigan State Women's Basketball (@MSU_WBasketball) December 29, 2022

Indiana committed 21 turnovers which the Spartans turned into 28 points. The Hoosiers also missed 4 free throws, going 13-17 from the stripe.

The Hoosiers were one of two perfect Big Ten teams alongside Ohio State. Now, only five undefeated DI women’s basketball teams remain.

Clemson stuns No. 7 Virginia Tech

Virgnia Tech was the second top-10 team to fall Thursday night as Clemson outlasted the No. 7 Hokies 64-59.

Out of the tip, VT took a 10-2 lead then the Tigers got to work and outscored Virginia Tech 24-6. Clemson took its largest lead of 15 points early in the third quarter.

But Clemson (10-4) didn’t cruise to victory after that — the Hokies (11-2) managed to close the gap to a single point twice in the fourth quarter but couldn’t get over the hump.

🚨 𝙐𝙋𝙎𝙀𝙏 𝘼𝙇𝙀𝙍𝙏 🚨@ClemsonWBB takes down #7 Virginia Tech at home‼️@mari_rob5 led the Tigers with 16 points 🔥 pic.twitter.com/frcGammRWq — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) December 30, 2022

Amari Robinson topped all scorers with 16 points to pair with nine rebounds. Overall, the Tigers had four players in double figures.

Cayla King lead the Hokies with 15 points as Elizabeth Kitley and Taylor Soule added 14 points each. Only six players Virginia Tech players entered the game.

The Tigers outdid the Hokies 19-11 in second-chance points and were a +20 in paint points.



The last time these two teams met was the 2022 ACC tournament quarterfinals, the Hokies came out on top blowing out Clemson 82-60. Now, the Tigers got revenge and balanced the all-time series to 15-14.

Duke upsets No. 6 NC State

The Wolfpack became the third top-10 team to go down on Thursday as Duke knocked off No. 6 NC State 72-58, smashing its seven-game winning streak.

The Blue Devils took off in the second quarter outscoring the Wolfpack 25-10, then finished them off with a 22-14 fourth quarter.

Celeste Taylor topped Duke with 23 points and eight rebounds — the senior guard averages 11.3 per contest. Elizabeth Balogun added 16 points and seven rebounds.

The Wolfpack typically scores over 80 points a game behind six players in double figures or just below that; tonight Duke's defense held NC State to 58 points on 34% shooting. The Blue Devils have held all their opponents under their season scoring average this season.

On the other end, Duke shot 46.2 over its season average and was +18 from the 3-point line. Taylor made five shots behind the arc, shooting 83.3%.

This North Carolina rivalry dates back to 1977-78. NC State has the edge, 32-15. The Blue Devils (12-1) move to 2-0 in the ACC while NC State (11-2) falls to 1-1.