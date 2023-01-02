Notre Dame, UConn move up in first women's basketball Power 10 of 2023

Notre Dame, UConn move up in first women's Power 10 of 2023

These are the 10 best DI women's college basketball teams headed into this week, ranked by Autumn Johnson:



(last week's ranking in parentheses)

1. South Carolina (1): Nothing new here. The Gamecocks are really good and showing it.

2. Stanford (2): The Cardinals continue to roll and are currently on a nine-game winning streak.

3. Ohio State (3): The undefeated Buckeyes are beating teams in notable fashion. The team’s resume includes big-time wins against Louisville, Michigan, Oregon and Tennessee.

4. Notre Dame (5): The Fighting Irish move up a slot this week after starting 3-0 in conference play

5. UConn (7): The Huskies have gone 4-0 in the Big East behind monster play from Aaliyah Edwards. The UConn forward had a terrific 20-20 game against Creighton, while Dorka Juhász was only two boards shy of doing the same against the Bluejays as well. Furthermore, the squad has seemingly put its injury woes behind them as Azzi Fudd was cleared for basketball activities last week.

the steal on one end, the finish on the other



Aaliyah Edwards is GOOD pic.twitter.com/DrO9gTIfmV — UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) December 31, 2022

6. LSU (10): The Tigers muscle their way up four slots after picking up their second SEC win. LSU beat Arkansas by 24 points in their first-ranked win of the year and remains undefeated.

7. Indiana (4): The Hoosiers slide three spots after losing to Michigan State in their first loss of the season, but avenged the defeat by beating Nebraska in OT.

8. Utah (NR): The Utes are currently 14-0 including a ranked win over Oklahoma earlier in the season and have one of the top offenses in the nation.

9. Virginia Tech (6): The Hokies fall to the ninth spot after being upset by Clemson. Georgia Amoore’s 24 point, 6 assist performance in VT’s win over North Carolina kept her team in this week’s Power 10.

10. NC State (8): The Wolfpack received its second loss of the season against ACC foe Duke.