5 women's basketball games to watch this weekend

This weekend is packed with women’s basketball action with several ranked games, most on national TV.

Here are five games to watch this weekend:

No. 14 Michigan vs. No. 16 Iowa — Saturday, Jan. 7

When: 4:30 p.m. ET, Saturday

Stream: Fox

Storyline to follow: Big Ten battle

Two of the five ranked Big Ten teams, No. 14 Michigan and No. 16 Iowa, face off to get things started. Michigan (13-2) is finishing off a two-game homestand after beating Penn State earlier this week. The Wolverines only lost to one conference opponent — undefeated No. 3 Ohio State.

Iowa, however, fell to 11-4 after unranked Illinois upset the Hawkeyes 90-86. The Hawkeyes are 1-2 in ranked matchups while the Wolverines are 2-1. This will mark the 73rd meeting between the two conference foes; Iowa has come out on top 52-20.

RANKINGS: See the latest women's basketball AP poll

No matter Iowa’s record, Caitlin Clark will also be a reason to tune in. Clark notched 32 points and seven assists in the loss to Illinois. Michigan’s Emily Kiser leads the Wolverines in points (17.3) and rebounds (7.1). Michigan averages (76.4) 10 fewer points than the Hawkeyes (86.1), but the Wolverines have the second-best defense in the conference holding opponents to 58.8 points per contest.

No. 21 Kansas vs. No. 23 Baylor — Saturday, Jan. 7

When: 5 p.m. ET, Saturday

Stream: Big 12 | ESPN+ (subscription required)

Storyline to follow: First ranked matchup in 10 years

It’s been ten years since No. 21 Kansas and No. 23 Baylor battled as ranked opponents. Kansas (12-1) took its first loss after falling to Nebraska in triple overtime last month. The Bears (11-3) have lost to three ranked opponents; both are undefeated 2-0 in conference play.

While the Jayhawks struggled over the decade, Baylor had winning seasons across the board, taking the last 17 meetings between these two programs.

But Kansas has a chance to break that streak, leaning on the strength of their balanced offense that features three players (Taiyanna Jackson, Zakiya Franklin and Holly Kersgieter) averaging 15 points each. Jackson tops the Jayhawks with 12.6 rebounds a game, as well.

RELATED: Undefeated DI college basketball teams in 2022-23

The Bears ride a three-game winning streak after taking their loss in the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge. Sarah Andrews leads the Bears scoring 14.4 points per game among six total players averaging double-figures. Baylor’s biggest challenge will be sizing up against 6-foot-6 Jackson.

No. 1 South Carolina at Mississippi State — Sunday, Jan. 8

When: 1 p.m. ET, Sunday

Stream: ESPN2

Storyline to follow: Gamecocks first conference test

I don’t typically add No. 1 South Carolina to games to watch lists. Not because the defending champs aren’t a sight to see, but because the game is typically decided quickly with Gamecocks dominating to victory.

But, Mississippi State poses an interesting challenge. When the game was moved to ESPN just before the new year, the Bulldogs were 12-2 and having their best season since the Vic Schaefer era. Since then, they’ve dropped two-straight conference games against Ole Miss and Tennessee — coming in as a team desperate for a win.

Aliyah Boston’s stats (11.5 points, 8.9 rebounds) may be down from her Player of the Year season, but she’s still dominant, fighting through whatever the defense throws at her. Boston will match up with the Bulldog's top scorer and rebounder Jessika Carter (15.1 points, 8.4 rebounds).

The Bulldogs have a top-10 defense in the country, but South Carolina ranks No. 1, same with point differential. Mississippi has an almost impossible task, but Gamecocks meet their first worthy challenger in conference play.

No. 11 Iowa State at No. 17 Oklahoma — Sunday, Jan. 8

When: 3 p.m. ET, Sunday

Stream: ESPN2

Storyline to follow: Big 12 battle

Sunday’s action continues with No. 11 Iowa State traveling to No. 17 Oklahoma. The Cyclones storm into the matchup on a four-game winning streak as the Sooners nurse an 81-70 loss to Baylor in their last outing.

The Sooners (11-2) have yet to win against a ranked opponent which compiles both their losses. Meanwhile, Iowa State (10-2) is 1-2 against top-25 teams.

Senior Madi Williams is having the most efficient season of her collegiate career shooting 55.1% from the field (up 8.2% over last season) for 17 points and six rebounds per contest. Meanwhile, Ashley Joens leads the Cyclones averaging 19.5 points.

No. 18 Oregon vs. No. 15 Arizona — Sunday, Jan. 8

When: 7 p.m. ET, Sunday

Stream: ESPN2

Storyline to follow: Pac-12 battle

Finish off the week with some Pac-12 action as No. 18 Oregon faces No. 15 Arizona.

Before the ranked west coast teams play in Eugene, they’ll play each other’s rival. Arizona takes on Oregon State and Oregon travels to Arizona State.

🔮 : The first March Madness women's bracket predictions of 2023

If they both come out victorious, the Ducks will have won two in a row while the Wildcats would have bounced back after a 73-57 loss to No. 2 Stanford. Oregon has more wins all-time (45-31), but Arizona has won three of the last four.

Both the Ducks and Wildcats have dynamic duos. Shaina Pellington (12.8 points, 3.5 assists) and Jade Loville (12.4 points) top Arizona while Grace Van Slooten (15.5 points, 6.6 rebounds) and Endyia Rogers (15 points, 11.9 rebounds) lead Oregon.



As a bonus, here are a couple of scores to keep your eye on as well: