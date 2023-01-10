Baylor is women's basketball Team of the Week after earning 2 ranked road wins

Baylor moved up five spots in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll after a week that saw the Bears win consecutive games against top-25 opponents on the road for the first time in program history.

Baylor, which improved to 12-3 overall, upped its Big 12 Conference record to 3-0 after road wins over Oklahoma, 81-70, and Kansas, 75-62.

In the win over No. 17 Oklahoma on Jan. 3, Baylor held the Sooners, who sat atop the Big 12 in scoring, to 18 points below their season average in the Bears’ second top-25 win of the season. Junior guard Sarah Andrews led the way with a career-high 30 points against the Sooners, becoming the fifth player in the Big 12, and first in conference play, to turn in a 30-point performance this season. Andrews went a career-best 9-for-11 from the free-throw line and a team-high 5-for-12 from behind the arc, while going without a turnover in 36 minutes of action.

The Bears then went to No. 21 Kansas on Saturday and continued their winning streak against the Jayhawks, picking up their 18th-straight win against their conference foe. In the win at Kansas, Andrews notched her second-highest scoring output of the year, finishing with a game-high 27 points, with 14 points coming in the third quarter when the Bears turned a five-point halftime lead into a nine-point cushion, 56-47, going into the fourth.

Facing a much taller Kansas team that was ranked seventh in the country in rebounding, Baylor dominated on the boards and consistently held the Jayhawks to one shot in the win at Allen Fieldhouse. Freshman Darianna Littlepage-Buggs and senior Caitlin Bickle both recorded double-doubles to help Baylor finish with a 44-30 rebounding edge and hold the Jayhawks to just seven offensive boards. Littlepage-Buggs had 17 points and 13 rebounds for her team-high fifth double-double, while Bickle added 12 points and 12 boards.

After opening Big 12 play with three consecutive wins for the third time in five years, Baylor returns to action on Jan. 11 when it hosts Oklahoma State.