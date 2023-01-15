Southern California upsets No. 2 Stanford, Utah escapes Arizona and more from a loaded women's hoops Sunday

Here's what went down:

It had been eight years since Southern California beat Stanford, but the wait is over after the Trojans upset the No. 2 team in the country on Sunday, 55-46.

The Trojans led from the tip to the final buzzer breaking the 14-game losing streak against Stanford. USC has now defeated a top-two-ranked team for the first time since 2008.

The Trojans held the Cardinal to a season-low 46 points on 31% and 19% from the arc. Prior to today, Stanford had scored at least 60 points in every game this season. In the fourth quarter, the Cardinal cut the lead to six, but the Trojans held off any run holding Stanford to 26.3% shooting in the quarter.

Destiny Littleton led USC with 15 points and six assists. Okako Adika followed with 11 points and 11 rebounds, six on offense.

Stanford held a 39-game winning streak over Pac-12 opponents. The Cardinal also bested unranked opponents 51 consecutive times which tied a DI record, according to ESPN.

Utah survived a highly contested Pac-12 battle beating Arizona 80-79, by just a point. Arizona narrowly pulled out the road victory, but a costly foul allowed Utah to come away with it.

With four seconds left, Paris Clark stole a Utes inbound pass and picked up a fastbreak bucket to put the Wildcats up 79-78. On the next play, Esmery Martinez fouled Alissa Pili, Utah’s leading scorer, who knocked down both free throws to secure the victory.

Pili scored a game-high 27 points, and Gianna Kneepkens 20 points and seven rebounds. For Arizona, Cate Reese notched a team-high 25 points and 10 rebounds.

The Utes broke a three-game losing streak to Arizona and improve to 15-1 staying undefeated at home.



South Carolina remains undefeated, picking up its 18th win in a dominant 81-50 victory over Missouri.

The Gamecocks outrebounded the Tigers 52-23. South Carolina racked up more offensive rebounds, 23, than the Tigers' total rebounds converting that into 29 second-chance points.

Aliyah Boston had six of those offensive boards (10 total) and led all scorers with 20 points.

South Carolina loaded up its largest lead of the game at 33 in the third period after a dominant second and third quarter outscoring the Tigers 50-20.

West Virginia knocked off No. 18 Baylor 74-65 behind a dominant fourth quarter. The Mountaineers outscored the Bears 17-8 over the final frame.

Four scorers with 15 or more points powered West Virginia’s win, led by Madisen Smith and Ja’Naiya Quinerly’s 17 points each. Defensively, the Mountaineers limited the Bears to 24 percent shooting from three and 36 percent shooting from the field.



With the loss, Baylor has now lost two straight Big 12 games and its top-25 ranking is at risk entering the new week.



The Tar Heels rode a huge fourth quarter to an upset victory over in-state rival NC State, taking down the Wolfpack 56-47.

North Carolina had just a two-point lead at halftime before NC State came out to take the advantage heading into the fourth. From there, it was all UNC with a 25-point final quarter. The Tar Heels took the lead via a 23-13 run to close out the game.

Kennedy Todd-Williams led the way for UNC with 15 points. Destiny Adams added nine rebounds and eight points, while Alyssa Ustby had a game-high 18 boards. For the Wolfpack, Jake Brown-Turner had 14 points, and Camille Hobby chipped in 13.

On the road, Washington State upset Oregon in overtime 85-84 to pick up its first ranked win.

Down by six with 10 seconds left in regulation, Oregon forced overtime thanks to a Washington State foul with zeros on the clock.

Bella Murekatete topped the Cougars with 20 points and seven rebounds, four other Washington State players contributed double figures. Jessica Clarke came with 14 points off the bench including six huge points in overtime.

Endyia Rogers scored a game-high 33 points while Chance Gray added 22 points.



The Cougars outdid the Ducks in rebounds (50-36), assists (20-13) and field goal percentage (47.1%-36.5%). But Oregon was able to make up for it at the free throw line as WSU committed 19 fouls creating 18 Duck points.

Washington State won its third straight game and claimed victory against a ranked opponent for the first time since 1998.

Texas recorded its second-straight ranked win, this time topping No. 15 Iowa State 68-53.

Despite a game-high Ashley Joens 21-point effort, the Cyclones were outmatched by three Longhorns in double figures. Deyona Gaston led the way for Texas with 17 points, Shaylee Gonzales and Sonya Morris both had 11 points.

The Longhorns shot 50% from the field while holding Iowa State to 40%. It was just a five-point game at the start of the fourth. The Cyclones scored just six points in the final quarter on 3/12 shooting.

Texas improves to 13-5, winning nine of its last 10 games.