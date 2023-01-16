Ohio State continues to climb in this week's Power 10 women's basketball rankings

A major upset shakes up my top 4 in this week's Power 10. Let's get into it!

(Last week's ranking is in parentheses)



1. South Carolina (1) — No changes here. Dawn Staley and South Carolina are still sitting at No. 1.

2. Ohio State (3) — Ohio State powers its way to No. 2 with a 18-0 record. The Buckeyes will aim to keep their undefeated status against several ranked opponents as this season approaches the finish line.

3. UConn (4) — The Huskies make their way back to No. 3 with a 15-2 record.

4. Stanford (2) — The Cardinals take a major hit, falling to No. 4, after suffering their second loss of the season to Southern California. USC ended Stanford's 51-game win streak against unranked teams as the Trojans held them to their lowest point total this season. Despite the loss, I still think Stanford is a Final Four contender, so I only dropped them a couple of spots and gave them the edge over LSU, considering their 4 ranked wins.

5. LSU (5) — The Tigers continue to roll and are one of just three teams in all of women's college basketball to remain undefeated. Angel Reese continues to excel this season averaging 23.9 points and 15.4 boards per game.



6. Indiana (6) — Indiana holds at No. 6 and has had a perfect January so far. However, the Hoosiers' next three games against ranked Illinois, Michigan and Ohio State will show what this team is really made of.



7. Notre Dame (7) —The Fighting Irish took care of business this week as dominant wins against Wake Forest and Syracuse keep them at No. 7. Olivia Miles' stat line of 15.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.1 dimes per game continues to make her case for Player of the Year status.



8. UCLA (8) — Despite falling to Stanford, who was No. 2 at the time, UCLA avenged its loss with an 87-70 victory vs. Cal at home.



9. Utah (9) — The Utes picked up a major ranked win, taking down Pac-12 foe Arizona in a nail-biting, one-point win in OT on Sunday.

𝑾𝑯𝑨𝑻 𝑨 𝑮𝑹𝑬𝑨𝑻 𝑫𝑨𝒀 𝑻𝑶 𝑩𝑬 𝑨 𝑼𝑻𝑬 🙌 #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/nGCTZgt5Qy — Utah Women’s Basketball (@UTAHWBB) January 15, 2023

10. Maryland (10) — Despite falling to Indiana in a close top-10 battle, I kept the Terps in my Power 10. They'll look to prove themselves against ranked Michigan, Iowa, and Ohio State.