Amna Subhan | NCAA.com | January 20, 2023

No. 4 Stanford women's basketball topples No. 8 Utah in huge top-10 matchup

Undefeated Ohio State continues climb in Power 10 women's basketball rankings

After an upset loss last game, Stanford looked like the same team that fell to unranked Southern California for just a few minutes. But after falling down eight, Stanford came back and never looked back. 

The No. 4 Cardinal later finished off No. 8 Utah with a dominant fourth quarter, averting any Utes run to come out on top 74-62 in the crucial Pac-12 matchup. 

The Cardinal was efficient throughout, shooting 49.1% from the field and shot above 50% for most of the game. Cameron Brink led the Cardinal with 25 points — on 9-12 shooting — 14 rebounds and 3 blocks. 

RANKINGS: See the latest women's basketball AP poll

Though Brink fouled out in the fourth quarter, Haley Jones took the baton and scored eight points in the final quarter for 23 total points to pair with 12 rebounds. 

Alissa Pili got to 25 points for Utah, and Gianna Kneepkens followed with 19 points, but there wasn’t much production from the rest of the Utes. 

Stanford got more physical and found points in the paint, outdoing Utah 42-26 in that category. 

Utah's loss dropped the Utes to 15-2. The Cardinal avoided losing back-to-back conference losses after seeing its 39-game Pac-12 winning streak crumble to USC. 

