South Carolina remains perfect, UCLA survives Washington State and more from a busy Sunday in women's hoops

Sunday saw 14 ranked women's basketball teams in action. South Carolina's Aliyah Boston set a new record and the Pac-12 carried some high-profile matchups.

Here's everything you need to know:



No. 1 South Carolina handles Arkansas, Aliyah Boston sets record

Undefeated South Carolina improves to 20-0, blowing out Arkansas 92-46 at home.

Zia Cooke scored a game-high 24 points with three assists. Aliyah Boston followed with 13 points and 14 rebounds, seven of which were offensive boards.

It was Boston’s 73rd double-double which set a program record for the most double-doubles as a Gamecock. Sheila Foster, who led the record previously, was in attendance to watch Boston’s milestone.

“A'ja was that player. Her presence is a big reason why we're here. It says more than just her stats."



Love this answer from Aliyah Boston (@aa_boston ) when asked if she deserved a statue outside of Colonial Life Arena like A’ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22 ) .@WLTX | #Gamecocks pic.twitter.com/qWEQA6Gxc6 — Chandler Mack (@chandlerdmack) January 22, 2023

The Gamecocks held Arkansas to 28% shooting and 17% from the perimeter. South Carolina outdid the Razorbacks 37-0 on second-chance points and +18 in the paint.

SCOREBOARD: Stay updated on every women's basketball game

UCLA survived a scare from Washington State pulling out a late victory 73-66.

After the Bruins took their largest lead almost midway through the fourth quarter, the Cougars stormed back to cut the deficit to three with 2:06 left. Washington State couldn’t cross the comeback finish line.

The Bruins had five players reach double figures with Gabriela Jaquez and Emily Bessoir leading the pack with 13 points a piece. Similarly, WSU also had five players score at least 10 points, and Astera Tuhina recorded a game-high 15 points.

UCLA improves to 17-3 (6-2 Pac-12), next the Bruins will face current-No. 24 Colorado.

📊 RANKINGS: View the latest women's basketball AP poll

Coming into this week, Stanford had two tough tests against ranked conference opponents. The Cardinal took down No. 8 Utah earlier this week and today beat No. 24 Colorado 62-49.

Stanford flexed its defensive prowess, holding the Buffaloes to 28.8% from the field and recording 14 blocks.

Cameron Brink swatted away six Colorado shots, which doesn’t even match her season-high (eight blocks). Brink also scored 14 points and five rebounds. Hannah Jump paced Stanford with a game-high 21 points and five 3-pointers.

Newly-ranked Colorado came in as a threat to a Stanford squad that was upset last week against Southern California, but the Buffaloes never led in the game.

The Cardinal has proven to rebound from the loss to stay atop the Pac-12. Stanford continues its home stand against Oregon State and Oregon.

