Autumn Johnson | NCAA.com | January 23, 2023

Power 10 women's basketball rankings less than 50 days from Selection Sunday

Consistent production from top teams continues to make things interesting. With less than 50 days until Selection Sunday, here is this week's Power 10. 

(Last week's ranking is in parentheses.) 

1. South Carolina (1)  — Undefeated. In the Gamecocks' game against Arkansas, Aaliyah Boston became the program’s leader in career double-double’s with 73. South Carolina, as a team, grabbed 74 rebounds versus the Razorbacks. 

2. Ohio State  (2) — The Buckeyes are also undefeated, but have a battle-test week ahead going up against two heavy-weight Big Ten foes — Iowa and Indiana — back to back. 

3. UConn (3) — The Huskies will prepare for an iconic rivalry against Tennessee in the first of three College GameDay matchups this season in women’s college basketball. 

4. Stanford (4) — The Cardinal picked up a great win this week against Utah. Cameron Brink and Haley Jones dropped 25 points apiece and cleaned up the boards with 14 rebounds and 12 rebounds, respectively. 

5. LSU (5) — The Tigers are still undefeated and are one of the last three undefeated teams in all of Division I college basketball. 

UNBEATEN SQUADS 👀: See the remaining undefeated teams in women's college basketball

6. Indiana (6) — Mackenzie Holmes and the Indiana Hoosiers have been rolling and are coming off a statement win against Illinois. They'll look to keep up this momentum as they roll into Michigan this week, then come back home to play Ohio State.

7. Notre Dame (7) — I hope all is well with Dara Mabrey after going down with an injury in the first two minutes against Virginia. The Fighting Irish responded by playing the game for Dara and got the dub. 

8. UCLA (8) — The Bruins are on a three-game win streak after picking up close wins at Washington and Washington State. But with Colorado, Utah and Arizona on the horizon, UCLA has little time to catch its breath.

9. Maryland (10) — The Terps move back up one spot, going 3-0 this past week against Big Ten foes. 

10. Utah (9) — Utah drops to 10 this week after losing to Stanford by 12 points in its second loss of the season, but I kept the Utes in the top 10 considering they lost to a top-5 team in the Cardinal and they avenged this loss with a win versus Cal to wrap up the week. 

