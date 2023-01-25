2023 March Madness: Women's NCAA tournament schedule, dates, times

Hear from South Carolina stars, Dawn Staley right after 2022 title win

This is the schedule for women's March Madness in 2023, which begins with selections for the women's tournament on Sunday, March 12. The show is at 8 p.m. ET, on ESPN.

The First Four games are Wednesday and Thursday, March 15-16

The first round is Friday and Saturday, March 17-18

The second round is Sunday and Monday, March 19-20

The Sweet 16 is Friday and Saturday, March 24-25

The Elite 8 is Sunday and Monday, March 26-27

The Final Four is at 7 and 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday, March 31 on ESPN.

The national championship game is at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 2 on ABC.

Beginning in 2023, the Sweet 16/Elite Eight will be held at two sites per year, with eight teams competing at each site.:

2023 ROUND SITES Round City Venue Dates Host Regional Greenville, S.C. Bon Secours Wellness Arena March 24 - 27 Southern Conference and Furman Regional Seattle Climate Pledge Arena March 24 - 27 Seattle and Seattle Sports Commission

Here are the future sites for the championship:

March Madness: Future sites

YEAR/DATES CITY HOST FACILITY 2023: March 31 and April 2 Dallas Big 12 Conference and the Dallas Sports Commission American Airlines Center 2024: April 5 and 7 Cleveland Mid American Conference and the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse 2025: April 4 and 6 Tampa Bay, Florida University of South Florida and the Tampa Bay Sports Commission Amalie Arena 2026: April 3 and 5 Phoenix Arizona State University Footprint Center 2027: April 2 and 4 Columbus, Ohio The Ohio State University and the Greater Columbus Sports Commission Nationwide Arena 2028: March 31 and April 2 Indianapolis Horizon League, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis and the Indiana Sports Corp Gainbridge Fieldhouse 2029: March 30 and April 1 San Antonio University of the Incarnate Word, University of Texas at San Antonio and San Antonio Sports Alamodome 2030: April 5 and 7 Portland, Oregon University of Portland and Sport Oregon Moda Center 2031: April 4 and 6 Dallas Big 12 Conference and the Dallas Sports Commission American Airlines Center

Here is the complete list of teams who have won the DI national championship:

