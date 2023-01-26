No. 6 Indiana women's basketball surges past No. 2 Ohio State, moves into first in Big Ten

In a crucial showdown between top-10 Big Ten teams, No. 6 Indiana used a huge third quarter to beat No. 2 Ohio State 78-65 and claim the top conference spot. At least for now.In that explosive third quarter, the Hoosiers outscored Ohio State 27-6 to run away with the game, even scoring 17 in a row at one stretch.

Mackenzie Holmes and Yarden Garzon led the Hoosiers with 26 and 20 points, respectively. Holmes needed only 13 shot attempts to notch her fourth straight game scoring at least 25 points.

The win moved Indiana to 19-1 overall and 9-1 in the Big Ten. Ohio State dropped to 19-2 and 8-2, now tied with Maryland in the conference standings and just behind Iowa (16-4 overall, 8-1 Big Ten).

Early in the game, the Buckeyes looked in control in the first half by pushing the pace and forcing turnovers to create 11 points in transition. But it didn't last long.

📊 RANKINGS: See the latest women's basketball AP poll

At the half, the Hoosiers were only 1 for 8 on 3s. They then made four 3-pointers in the third quarter. IU ended up shooting 51.7 percent from the floor in the second half (15 for 29).



The Hoosiers held the Buckeyes to a season-low 65 points. Ohio State had been averaging more than 85 points per game.



Cotie McMahon topped Ohio State with 21 points, including 12 in the second quarter, but McMahon fouled out with 4:50 left in the fourth quarter.

Indiana's Grace Berger had 12 points and six assists against Ohio State.

Ohio State has now lost two in a row after starting 19-0, which was the best start in school history. Meanwhile, the Hoosiers beat their fourth ranked team in the last five games.

It was a rowdy environment for these conference foes, as Assembly Hall set a new women's basketball regular season attendance record with 10,455 fans in attendance.



💯 PERFECT RECORD: Here are the last undefeated teams in DI college basketball

Looking ahead, both the Hoosiers and the Buckeyes have four currently ranked opponents left on their schedules — including a rematch on Feb. 13 at Ohio State. OSU will also face Maryland twice and Michigan. Indiana has Michigan and two games against Iowa — the team that first took down Ohio State — twice.