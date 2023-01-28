No. 25 Colorado's clutch three seals victory over No. 8 UCLA women's basketball in OT

Three. Corner pocket.

Colorado guard Kindyll Wetta called game as her clutch basket gave the No. 25 Buffaloes the 73-70 edge over No. 8 UCLA as time wound down.



Wetta dropped 13 points and six assists off the bench to help secure the win in a game that needed extra time to determine the winner. She was one of four Buffaloes to score in double figures as guard Jaylyn Sherrod scored a game-high 20 points and six dimes in the victory and center Quay Miller charted an 18-point, 12-rebound double-double; center Aaronette Vonleh also had 11 points.



The game was a close one throughout as the squads traded buckets down the stretch and neither ever leading by double figures. Despite besting Colorado in rebounding, free throws and assists, the Bruins rough shooting night kept the Buffloes alive as UCLA shot just 36.8% from the field and 32% from the arc.

Wetta's go-ahead bucket was not only the first game-winner of her college career, but the first in her entire life. She gushed with excitement postgame saying, "I've never made a game-winning shot, not even in middle school or high school, but tonight I mean, it felt good. I knew that I was probably in the open. I saw them sag early, so I was ready to shoot."





The win also marked the second time this season the Buffaloes took down the eighth-ranked team in the nation as Colorado defeated then-No.8 ranked Utah earlier this month, 77-67.

The team will see another Pac-12 foe in Southern California at home on Sunday and look to build on this momentum, while UCLA will aim to bounce back from this loss as they head to Utah to face the stacked Utes Sunday as well.