Iowa's big week scrambles Power 10 women's college basketball rankings

Major upsets and big, statement wins have this week's Power 10 looking a little different.



Let's get into it!



(Last week's ranking is in parentheses.)

1. South Carolina (1) – The program remains undefeated and is now just one of two teams in DI basketball to hold that status.





👀: Undefeated DI college basketball teams in 2022-23



2. UConn (3) – The Huskies picked up a statement win over Tennessee with Lou Lopez Senechal and Aaliyah Edwards combining for 51 points in the victory.



3. Stanford (4) - Cameron Brink recorded her first triple-double with blocks to take down Oregon. Brink's stat-line read 16 points, 11 boards and 10 blocks, which is the first triple-double with blocks since 2019.

Cameron Brink posts her first triple-double, breaks No. 3 Stanford’s block record in @StanfordWBB’s win over Oregon! 🌲 pic.twitter.com/HD92BM0OWM — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) January 29, 2023

4. LSU (5) – The Tigers continue to roll and are unbeaten as well, but a tall task going up against Tennessee on Monday.



5. Indiana (6) – Indiana defeated Ohio State as Mackenzie Holmes went hard in the paint for 26 points.



6. Maryland (9) – The Terps collected their fourth ranked win over Michigan, but look ahead to a heavy week going up against Iowa and Ohio State (both nationally televised).



7. Utah (10) – The Utes picked up a clutch victory against UCLA to notch their third ranked win of the season.



8. Iowa (NR) – The Hawkeyes charted their third ranked win defeating unbeaten Ohio State behind Caitlin Clark’s 28 point, 15 assist and 10 rebound triple-double, the eighth of her college career.





RELATED: Career triple-double leaders in women's college basketball





9. Ohio State (2) - The previously No. 2 ranked team in the country began this week undefeated and ended on a three game losing streak. In a span of seven days, the Buckeyes lost to Iowa, Indiana and Purdue.



10. Notre Dame (7) – Notre Dame drops three spots in this week's Power 10 after falling to NC State by four points. The Wolfpack handed the Irish its third loss of the season, simultaneously snapping its five-game winning streak.