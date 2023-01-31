10 candidates named for the 2023 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award

SPRINGFIELD, MASS.— The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) announced the top 10 candidates for the 2023 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award.

Named after the first player, male or female, named to an All-America Team in four straight college seasons, the annual award in its sixth year recognizes the top shooting guard in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball. To be considered for this prestigious award, candidates must exhibit the tenacity and scoring prowess of Class of 1993 Hall of Famer Ann Meyers.

⛹️‍♀️ MORE WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL ⛹️‍♀️

2023 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Candidates* PLAYER SCHOOL Keishana Washington Drexel Antwainette Walker Eastern Kentucky Ta’Niya Latson Florida State Gabby Gregory Kansas State Hailey Van Lith Louisville Diamond Miller Maryland Taylor Mikesell Ohio State Zia Cooke South Carolina Charisma Osborne UCLA Charlisse Leger-Walker Washington State *Players can play their way onto and off the list at any point in the 2022-23 season

Fans can support their favorite players in the remaining rounds by participating in Fan Voting, presented by Dell Technologies, starting Friday, February 3 on hoophallawards.com. The Fan Vote will count as one committee vote during the finalist selection process.

In March, five finalists will be presented to Meyers Drysdale and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The Selection Committee for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award is composed of top women’s college basketball personnel including media members, head coaches, sports information directors and Hall of Famers.

RANKINGS: AP Top 25 | NET

The winner of the 2023 Meyers Drysdale Award will be presented on a to be determined date, along with the four other members of the Women’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Nancy Lieberman Award (Point Guard), Cheryl Miller Award (Small Forward), the Katrina McClain Award (Power Forward) and the Lisa Leslie Award (Center), in addition to the Men’s Starting Five.

Previous winners of the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award are Christyn Williams, UConn (2022), Ashley Owusu, Maryland (2021), Aari McDonald, Arizona (2020), Asia Durr, Louisville (2019) and Victoria Vivians, Mississippi State (2018).