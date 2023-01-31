10 candidates named for the 2023 Nancy Lieberman Award

TRENDING 📈

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. — The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) announced the Top 10 candidates for the 2023 Nancy Lieberman Award.
 
Now in its 24th year, the award recognizes the top point guard in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball. To be considered for this prestigious award, candidates must exhibit the floor leadership, playmaking and ball-handling skills of Class of 1996 Hall-of-Famer Nancy Lieberman.

2023 Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Award Candidates*
Player School
McKenna Hofschild Colorado State
Lauren Park-Lane Seton Hall
Maura Hendrixson Drexel
Dyaisha Fair Syracuse
Caitlin Clark Iowa
Rori Harmon Texas
Alexis Morris LSU
Nika Mühl UConn
Olivia Miles Notre Dame
Jenna Clark Yale

*Players can play their way onto and off the list at any point in the 2022-23 season

Fans can support their favorite players in the remaining rounds by participating in Fan Voting, presented by Dell Technologies, starting Friday, February 3 on hoophallawards.com. The Fan Vote will count as one committee vote during the finalist selection process.
 
In March, five finalists will be presented to Lieberman and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The Selection Committee for the Nancy Lieberman Award is composed of top women’s college basketball personnel including media members, head coaches, sports information directors and Hall of Famers.

The winner of the 2023 Lieberman Award will be presented on a to be determined date, along with the four other members of the Women’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award (Shooting Guard), Cheryl Miller Award (Small Forward), the Katrina McClain Award (Power Forward) and the Lisa Leslie Award (Center), in addition to the Men’s Starting Five.
 
Previous winners of the Nancy Lieberman Award include Caitlin Clark, Iowa (2022), Paige Bueckers, UConn (2021), Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon (2018-20), Skylar Diggins, Notre Dame (2012-13), Diana Taurasi, Connecticut (2003-04) and Sue Bird, Connecticut (2000-02).

