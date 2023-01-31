Washington State is this week's women's college basketball Team of the Week

NCAA.com Team of the Week, Washington State, established a number of program milestones as the Cougars swept a pair of games on its Pac-12 Conference swing through Arizona last week.

On Sunday, Jan. 29, Washington State knocked off No. 19 Arizona 70-59 at the McKale Center in Tucson, marking the second time in three weeks that the Cougars picked up a road win over a ranked opponent. This came two weeks after Washington State scored an 85-84 overtime win at No. 21 Oregon on Jan. 15. It’s the first time that the program has collected two road wins against ranked teams in the same season.

Washington State had four players score double figures in the win over Arizona, led by senior Bella Murekatete's 18-point performance. Fifth-year senior Ula Motuga added with 16 points, while sophomore Tara Wallack posted her second straight double-double with a 12-point, 12-rebound effort, while freshman Astera Tuhina chipped in 10 points off the bench.

The victory over the Wildcats improves Washington State’s overall record to 15-6, while the Cougars are now an even 5-5 in Pac-12 Conference play. The 15-6 start marks the best start to a season in the NCAA-era for the Cougars. Washington State also improves to 8-1 on the road this season, which is the program's best record ever through nine road games in a season.

The win over Arizona came two days after a win at Arizona State, 61-57, marking the first time since the 2012-13 campaign that the Cougars have swept the Arizona road trip. Wallack led the charge, scoring 15 points while pulling down a game-high 11 rebounds, in what was the first double-double of her career. Washington State hung on for the win with a number of clutch free throws down the stretch in scoring the program’s first win in Tempe in 10 seasons.

Washington State returns home for an important Pac-12 matchup with Stanford this Friday, Feb. 3, followed by a visit from California on Sunday, Feb. 5.