Top 10 candidates named for the 2023 Cheryl Miller Award

Springfield, Mass. (Feb. 1, 2023) — The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) announced the Top 10 candidates for the 2023 Cheryl Miller Award.

Named after the three-time Naismith Player of the Year and Class of 1995 Hall of Famer, the annual award in its sixth year recognizes the top small forwards in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball.

2023 Cheryl Miller Small Forward of the Year Award Candidates

player School Elizabeth Balogun Duke Myah Selland South Dakota State Ashley Joens Iowa State Haley Jones Stanford Shyanne Sellers Maryland Rickea Jackson Tennessee Alyssa Ustby North Carolina Gianna Kneepkens Utah Madi Williams Oklahoma Taylor Soule Virginia Tech

*Players can play their way onto and off the list at any point in the 2022-23 season.

Fans can support their favorite players in the remaining rounds by participating in Fan Voting, presented by Dell Technologies, starting Friday, February 3, on hoophallawards.com. The Fan Vote will count as one committee vote during the finalist selection process.



In March, five finalists will be presented to Miller and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The Selection Committee for the Cheryl Miller Award is composed of top women’s college basketball personnel including media members, head coaches, sports information directors and Hall of Famers.

The winner of the 2023 Cheryl Miller Award will be presented on a to be determined date, along with the other four members of the Women’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Nancy Lieberman Award (Point Guard), Ann Meyers Drysdale Award (Shooting Guard), Katrina McClain Award (Power Forward) and the Lisa Leslie Award (Center), in addition to the Men’s Starting Five.

Previous winners of the Cheryl Miller Small Forward of the Year Award are Ashley Joens, Iowa State (2021-22), Satou Sabally, Oregon (2020), Bridget Carleton, Iowa State (2019) and Gabby Williams, Connecticut (2018).