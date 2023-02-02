NCAA unveils 2024 Women’s Final Four logo for Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Highlighting many of the iconic features and colors representative of Cleveland and the state of Ohio, the 2024 NCAA Women’s Final Four logo has been unveiled.

The 2024 Women’s Final Four games at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will tip-off Friday, April 5 with two national semifinal contests, while the national championship game will be played Sunday, April 7. The Mid-American Conference and Greater Cleveland Sports Commission will serve as co-hosts. An ESPN channel will televise all 67 games of the championship in 2024 — the 29th straight year (since 1996) the network will broadcast every game.

“Cleveland has proven to be a great host city for the Women’s Final Four as well as many other NCAA championships over the years and we look forward to returning to the city in 2024,” said Lynn Holzman, NCAA vice president of women’s basketball. “Thanks to our hosts, the Mid-American Conference and Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, for all the work they have done to date and for their commitment to continue to build a memorable experience for all involved.”

Cleveland and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will be playing host to the Women’s Final Four for a second time. In 2007, Tennessee and legendary head coach Pat Summitt claimed the seventh of eight national championships won by the Lady Vols. Tennessee defeated Rutgers in the title game, with LSU and North Carolina also participating that year.

RANKINGS: Latest Power 10 | AP Poll

“We’re excited to unveil the 2024 NCAA Women’s Final Four brand marks to the community, a moment that officially tips off Cleveland’s hosting of this premiere event,” said David Gilbert, president and CEO of Greater Cleveland Sports Commission. “Our team has been hard at work alongside our partners at Mid-American Conference and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to welcome this major event that will provide an estimated $22 million in economic impact to The Land.”

Designed by Section 127 in Indianapolis, the 2024 Women’s Final Four logo includes numerous Cleveland landmarks and Ohio tributes in the logo design. The color palette includes different shades of red, white, blue and orange enclosed in a guitar pick shaped badge paying homage to the rock and roll capital city. The orange circle on the logo is meant to resemble a basketball rim, with the orange drop shadow under "FOUR" like that of the Women's March Madness logo. The blue color represents Cleveland’s position to Lake Erie with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s architectural design prominently featured above "FINAL." The slab serif detail added to the Final Four text mirrors the current “Long Live Rock” life-sized letters outside the Rock Hall. The circle within a circle on top of the triangular background received its inspiration from the Ohio flag, with the Main Avenue Bridge, which crosses over the Cuyahoga River and Cleveland’s iconic “The Flats” neighborhood, included under "FOUR" on the logo.

“Today’s announcement starts the countdown clock as we intensify our preparations to host the 2024 NCAA Women’s Final Four,” said Jon Steinbrecher, Mid-American Conference commissioner. “So many people and organizations have come forward in our early efforts. The Mid-American Conference, Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and the City of Cleveland enjoy opening the doors to the community to host NCAA championship events. We look forward to welcoming back longstanding friends, making new friends, and hosting the very best in intercollegiate women’s basketball.”

RELATED: NCAA Women’s Final Four host cities for 2027-31 announced

“As the popularity of women’s hoops continues to surge, it is a tremendous honor to host the top intercollegiate women’s basketball teams in the country at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse,” said Nic Barlage, Cleveland Cavaliers, Rock Entertainment Group and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse CEO. “Not only will this draw basketball fans from across the country to Cleveland, but it will also capture the interest of fans from across the globe as millions tune in to catch the action from home. We couldn’t be more proud to help showcase these incredible athletes at the top of their game and to shine a spotlight on the athletic excellence of female athletes around the world.”

More information regarding ticket packages for the 2024 Women’s Final Four will be provided after the conclusion of the 2023 Women’s Final Four in Dallas in early April. For the latest on the Women’s Final Four, visit ncaa.com/womens-final-four.