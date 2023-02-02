Top 10 candidates named for the 2023 Katrina McClain Award

TRENDING 📈

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. — The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) announced the Top 10 candidates for the 2023 Katrina McClain Award.

Named after the two-time All-American and 1987 National Player of the Year, the annual award in its sixth year recognizes the top power forwards in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball.

2023 Katrina McClain Award Candidates
Player School
Esmery Martinez Arizona
Cate Reese Arizona
Erynn Barnum Arkansas
Lauren Gustin BYU
Annesah Morrow DePaul
Angel Reese LSU
Cameron Brink Stanford
Aaliyah Edwards UConn
Alissa Pili Utah
Maddy Siegrist Villanova

*Players can play their way onto and off the list at any point in the 2022-23 season.

Fans can support their favorite players in the remaining rounds by participating in Fan Voting, presented by Dell Technologies, starting Friday, February 3 on hoophallawards.com. The Fan Vote will count as one committee vote during the finalist selection process.

In March the five finalists will be presented to McClain and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The Selection Committee for the Katrina McClain Award is composed of top women’s college basketball personnel including media members, head coaches, sports information directors and Hall of Famers.

The winner of the 2023 Katrina McClain Award will be presented on a to be determined date, along with the four other members of the Women’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Nancy Lieberman Award (Point Guard), Ann Meyers Drysdale Award (Shooting Guard), Cheryl Miller Award (Small Forward) and the Lisa Leslie Award (Center), in addition to the Men’s Starting Five.

Previous winners of the Katrina McClain Power Forward of the Year Award are NaLyssa Smith, Baylor (2021-22), Ruthy Hebard, Oregon (2018, ‘20) and Napheesa Collier, Connecticut (2019).

For more information on the 2023 Katrina McClain Award and the latest updates, visit hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophall and #McClainAward on Twitter and Instagram.

