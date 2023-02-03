Top 10 candidates named for the 2023 Lisa Leslie Award

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. — The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) announced the Top 10 candidates for the 2023 Lisa Leslie Award.

Named after the three-time All-American,1994 National Player of the Year and Class of 2015 Hall of Famer, the annual award in its sixth year recognizes the top centers in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball.

2023 Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Award Candidates Player school Quay Miller Colorado Mackenzie Holmes Indiana Monika Czinano Iowa Taiyanna Jackson Kansas Jessika Carter Mississippi State Alexis Markowski Nebraska Aliyah Boston South Carolina Dorka Juhász UConn Elizabeth Kitley Virginia Tech Bella Murekatete Washington State

*Players can play their way onto and off the list at any point in the 2022-23 season.

Fans can support their favorite players in the remaining rounds by participating in Fan Voting, presented by Dell Technologies, starting today on hoophallawards.com. The Fan Vote will count as one committee vote during the finalist selection process.

In March, five finalists will be presented to Leslie and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The Selection Committee for the Lisa Leslie Award is composed of top women’s college basketball personnel including media members, head coaches, sports information directors and Hall of Famers.

🏆 AWARDS SZN: Nancy Lieberman (PG) | Ann Meyers Drysdale (SG) | Cheryl Miller (SF) | Katrina McClain (PF)

The winner of the 2023 Lisa Leslie Award will be presented on a to be determined date, along with the other four members of the Women’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Nancy Lieberman Award (Point Guard), Ann Meyers Drysdale Award (Shooting Guard), Cheryl Miller Award (Small Forward) and the Katrina McClain Award (Power Forward), in addition to the Men’s Starting Five.

Previous winners of the Lisa Leslie Award are Aliyah Boston, South Carolina (2020-22), Megan Gustafson, Iowa (2019) and A’ja Wilson, South Carolina (2018).

For more information on the 2023 Lisa Leslie Award and the latest updates, visit hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophall and #LeslieAward on Twitter and Instagram.