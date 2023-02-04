2023 NCAA women's basketball top 16 reveal dates schedule, how to watch

Selection Sunday is almost five weeks away, and in the meantime, the DI Women's Basketball Selection Committee will release two top 16 releases.

These reveals will provide a glimpse into how teams could be seeded in the 2022-23 March Madness women's NCAA tournament.

The full 68-team bracket will be announced at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 12 on ESPN.



MARCH MADNESS: The 2023 women's tournament full schedule

2023 NCAA women's basketball top 16 reveal schedule

There will be two total reveals before March 12's Selection Sunday. Here's the full schedule (all times in ET):