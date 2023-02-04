How and what watch on Sunday when every women's top 11 basketball team is in action

The first Sunday in February is serving up a dose of Madness as every AP top 11 team in women's college basketball is set to play. The loaded slate of games begins at 12 p.m. ET with a rematch of last year's title game as No. 1 South Carolina faces No. 5 UConn in Hartford.

Here's everything you need to know, plus how to watch all the action:

Time: Noon, Eastern

Where to watch: FOX



In what could perhaps be the most anticipated regular season game of this women's basketball season so far, top-ranked South Carolina plays fifth ranked UConn to begin Sunday's slate. The teams have not met since last season's NCAA tournament, when the Gamecocks defeated the Huskies 64-49 to win the championship.



South Carolina has won every game since falling to Kentucky in the 2022 SEC tournament and has unanimously remained atop the AP top 25. Aliyah Boston continues to shine this year, averaging a 12.9-point, 10-rebound double-double and leading her team's dominance over foes.

Though UConn has been without Paige Bueckers all season and has been without Azzi Fudd, the Huskies have earned much respect this season and still look to avenge their title game loss. Aaliyah Edwards' post presence and ability to clean up the boards has her putting up 16.8 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.

Time: Noon, Eastern

Where to watch: Big Ten Network



Cailtlin Clark has been nothing short of sensational for the Hawkeyes this year. She has risen to third on the all-time women's triple-double leader list, is averaging a career-high 27.8 points, and is the Hawkeyes' team leader in points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. Iowa has fallen just once to an unranked opponent, Illinois, and the first meeting between Penn State and Iowa this season saw the Hawkeyes defeating the Nittany Lions 108-67 in Iowa City; Iowa also has the No. 1 scoring offense in DI women's college basketball at 87.7 per game.



MORE: Career triple-double leaders in women's college basketball

Time: Noon, Eastern

Where to watch: ESPN2



The Tar Heels followed up their midseason, four-game skid with their current eight-game winning streak that includes wins against ranked Notre Dame, NC State and Duke. Carolina's defense continues to be very efficient, keeping all but one of the opposing teams to under 60 points during their last eight-game stretch. Louisville will look to notch a big ranked win of the season after beating then-No. 3 Texas and try to climb the ranks in the ACC.

Time: 1 p.m., Eastern

Where to watch: RSN (ACCNX)



This should be a good one, folks. Duke makes its way to Notre Dame to try and pull off the upset. Though Olivia Miles and the Fighting Irish have been impressive this season, beginning the year at 12-1 and beating highly ranked UConn and Virginia Tech early, its two losses since have come against ACC schools. Notre Dame's weakness in those ones was due to struggles beyond the arc as the team shot 26.1% in its loss to NC State and just 9.1% in its loss to North Carolina. If the Blue Devils can force Notre Dame into another low percentage, we may spot Duke near the top 10 come Monday.

Time: 2 p.m., Eastern

Where to watch: ESPN2



LSU is one of two undefeated teams in all of DI women's basketball. Leading scorer Angel Reese has already recorded two 20-20 games and has set an SEC record with 22 straight double-doubles to start the season. At below .500, Texas A&M will have their hands full trying to contain this Tiger offense, though the Aggies are catching LSU just days after the Tigers' OT escape against Georgia.

Time: 2 p.m., Eastern

Where to watch: Big Ten Network

Purdue deserves respect despite not ranking. The Boilermakers have knocked off then-ranked Illinois and then-No. 2 Ohio State in their last two games and now get a visit from major rival Indiana. Mackenzie Holmes and the Hoosiers will need to keep Purdue off the line and away from the 3 or else they may be the latest victim of Purdue's upset tour.

Time: 3 p.m., Eastern

Where to watch: Pac-12 Networks



The Cardinal rolls into Seattle coming off a 71-38 win against Washington State. The Huskies will have their hands full Sunday afternoon as Stanford held their cross-state rival to two single-digit quarters and almost enough points at halftime to have won the game (36).



Cameron Brink also recorded her first career triple-double last week in Stanford's 62-54 win against Pac-12 foe Oregon with 16 points, 11 rebounds and 10 blocks.



WOW: Brink highlights women's basketball Starting Five after her first career triple-double

Time: 4 p.m., Eastern

Where to watch: ESPN2



Ohio State enters Sunday's action with a 1-3 record through the last four games with losses to Iowa, Indiana and Purdue. The team will need to bounce back in this one to avoid a long skid in Week 14's rankings. But a huge Big Ten battle that awaits the Buckeyes in College Park features a to fiery Maryland team who has conversely gone 3-1 through its last four games, the last of which was a loss to Iowa. The winner will be alone in third place, behind Indiana and Iowa.

Time: 5 p.m., Eastern

Where to watch: Pac-12 Networks



Utah has been winning, though hanging on. The Utes' last two games resulted in razor-thin victories against Pac-12 opponents as they defeated UCLA 71-69 in their final game of January and Oregon State 75-73 in OT their first game of February. The wins added to their now four-game win streak as they travel to Eugene. Oregon has a tough battle ahead and is looking for some light at this point in the season as the Ducks have gone 1-4 through their last five games. A win would push the Ducks back to .500 in conference play at 6-6.