Career triple-double leaders in women's college basketball

The list of women's college basketball players with the most career triple doubles begins with Sabrina Ionescu, whose 26 are nearly three times more than the next closest player (Lamar's Chastadie Barrs with nine from 2016 to 2019). But with Iowa's Caitlin Clark's dominant play through her first three seasons of collegiate hoops, the gap between Ionescu and the rest of the pack is shrinking.



Clark is now third all-time on the list of players with the most triple-doubles in Division I women's basketball history.



The Hawkeyes star notched the ninth triple-double of her college career with 23 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds in a dominating 95-51 win over Penn State on Feb. 5. That performance followed another triple-double when Clark led Iowa to its biggest win of the season — so far — Jan. 24. They defeated unbeaten Ohio State 83-72, behind Clark's 28 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds.



Here's an updated list of the women's DI players with the most career triple doubles, taken from NCAA record books here. You can also see an updated list of this season's triple- doubles on NCAA.com's statistics page here.

DI women's college basketball career triple-double leaders

Player School Years Triple-doubles Sabrina Ionescu Oregon 2017-20 26 Chastadie Barrs Lamar University 2016-19 9 Caitlin Clark^ Iowa 2020-23 9 Suzie McConnell Penn State 1985-88 7 Louella Tomlinson St. Mary’s (CA) 2008-11 7 Danielle Carson Youngstown St 1982-86 6 Nicole Powell Stanford 2001-04 6 Alyssa Thomas Maryland 2011-14 6 Samantha Logic Iowa 2012-15 6 Joskeen Garner Northwestern St 1993-96 5 Shalee Lehning Kansas St. 2006-09 5 Brittney Griner Baylor 2010-13 5 Kim Rhock Mt. St. Mary’s 1987-90 4 Tasha Pointer Rutgers 1998-01 4 Chelsea Hopkins Duke/San Diego St. 2009-10,12-13 4 Victoria McGowan Bowling Green/Stetson 2009, 11-13 4 Shakyla Hill Grambling 2016-19 4 Stephanie Karcz Loyola Maryland 2017-20 4 Chris Moye* Tennessee Tech 1983-86 3 Sabrina Johnson Rutgers/St. John’s (NY) 1986, 88-90 3 Andrea Kabwasa New Mexico St. 1989-92 3 Sheryl Swoopes Texas Tech 1992-93 3 Ticha Penicheiro Old Dominion 1995-98 3 Carrie Banks Detroit 1997-00 3 Sara Nord Louisville 2001-04 3 Monica Gibbs UTSA 2006-09 3 Claire Faucher Portland St. 2007-10 3 Courtnay Pilypaitis Vermont 2007-10 3 Amanda Zahui B. Minnesota 2014-15 3 Brittany Boyd California 2012-15 3 Grace Berger Indiana 2019-22 3 Haley Cavinder^ Fresno St. 2020-22 3

*Moye also had two unofficial triple-doubles during the 1985 season, before assists were added as an official statistic.

^Active

