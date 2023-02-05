Career triple-double leaders in women's college basketball

The list of women's college basketball players with the most career triple doubles begins with Sabrina Ionescu, whose 26 are nearly three times more than the next closest player (Lamar's Chastadie Barrs with nine from 2016 to 2019). But with Iowa's Caitlin Clark's dominant play through her first three seasons of collegiate hoops, the gap between Ionescu and the rest of the pack is shrinking.
Clark is now third all-time on the list of players with the most triple-doubles in Division I women's basketball history.
The Hawkeyes star notched the ninth triple-double of her college career with 23 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds in a dominating 95-51 win over Penn State on Feb. 5. That performance followed another triple-double when Clark led Iowa to its biggest win of the season — so far — Jan. 24. They defeated unbeaten Ohio State 83-72, behind Clark's 28 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds.
Here's an updated list of the women's DI players with the most career triple doubles, taken from NCAA record books here. You can also see an updated list of this season's triple- doubles on NCAA.com's statistics page here.
DI women's college basketball career triple-double leaders
|Player
|School
|Years
|Triple-doubles
|Sabrina Ionescu
|Oregon
|2017-20
|26
|Chastadie Barrs
|Lamar University
|2016-19
|9
|Caitlin Clark^
|Iowa
|2020-23
|9
|Suzie McConnell
|Penn State
|1985-88
|7
|Louella Tomlinson
|St. Mary’s (CA)
|2008-11
|7
|Danielle Carson
|Youngstown St
|1982-86
|6
|Nicole Powell
|Stanford
|2001-04
|6
|Alyssa Thomas
|Maryland
|2011-14
|6
|Samantha Logic
|Iowa
|2012-15
|6
|Joskeen Garner
|Northwestern St
|1993-96
|5
|Shalee Lehning
|Kansas St.
|2006-09
|5
|Brittney Griner
|Baylor
|2010-13
|5
|Kim Rhock
|Mt. St. Mary’s
|1987-90
|4
|Tasha Pointer
|Rutgers
|1998-01
|4
|Chelsea Hopkins
|Duke/San Diego St.
|2009-10,12-13
|4
|Victoria McGowan
|Bowling Green/Stetson
|2009, 11-13
|4
|Shakyla Hill
|Grambling
|2016-19
|4
|Stephanie Karcz
|Loyola Maryland
|2017-20
|4
|Chris Moye*
|Tennessee Tech
|1983-86
|3
|Sabrina Johnson
|Rutgers/St. John’s (NY)
|1986, 88-90
|3
|Andrea Kabwasa
|New Mexico St.
|1989-92
|3
|Sheryl Swoopes
|Texas Tech
|1992-93
|3
|Ticha Penicheiro
|Old Dominion
|1995-98
|3
|Carrie Banks
|Detroit
|1997-00
|3
|Sara Nord
|Louisville
|2001-04
|3
|Monica Gibbs
|UTSA
|2006-09
|3
|Claire Faucher
|Portland St.
|2007-10
|3
|Courtnay Pilypaitis
|Vermont
|2007-10
|3
|Amanda Zahui B.
|Minnesota
|2014-15
|3
|Brittany Boyd
|California
|2012-15
|3
|Grace Berger
|Indiana
|2019-22
|3
|Haley Cavinder^
|Fresno St.
|2020-22
|3
*Moye also had two unofficial triple-doubles during the 1985 season, before assists were added as an official statistic.
^Active