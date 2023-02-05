TRENDING 📈

Beanpot

Harvard, Northeastern advance to men's final

🚀 Houston & Texas rocket up Andy Katz's latest rankings

🐔 South Carolina, LSU lead women's Power 10
basketball-women-d1 flag

Codi Childs | NCAA.com | February 5, 2023

No. 1 South Carolina escapes No. 5 UConn in women's basketball title game rematch

Aliyah Boston leads reigning champ South Carolina in pursuit of a 2nd-straight title

From the opening tip, this game had the potential to replicate the high intensity, instant classic ferocity we typically see in March — and absolutely delivered.

South Carolina escaped Hartford unbeaten as the Gamecocks took down UConn in a nail-biting 73-69 victory on Sunday. 

RELATED: Undefeated DI college basketball teams in 2022-23

The Huskies jumped out to a 25-14 lead after the first ten minutes of play, but from that point on, South Carolina charged back, outscoring UConn 67-52 in the succeeding three periods. 

Aliyah Boston was magnificent, scoring 23 points in the second half to finish with a game-high 26 points and 11 boards, her 76th career double-double. South Carolina exploited its size advantage, out-rebounding UConn 42 to 30, and forced its way into the paint to draw fouls and go to the line 36 times. Center Kamilla Cardossa fouled out late in the fourth, but put up 17 points and 11 rebounds off the bench before her exit. South Carolina’s second unit scored 35 points; UConn’s bench scored zero.

Fatigue may have played a factor in the outing for UConn as coach Auriemma opted to play just seven Huskies, the second unit combining for only 14 minutes, and ran a full court press much of the game. Still, the fifth ranked team in the nation remained tenacious, battling for buckets down the stretch. Aliyah Edwards scored an efficient 25 points on 9-12 shooting, while all but one starter finished in double figures. Dorka Juhasz had five points and a team high seven boards.
 
Aaliyah Edwards, UConn women's basketball

Ultimately, South Carolina’s offensive prowess proved to be too much for UConn as the Huskies move to 21-3 on the season with the loss.

2022-23 WOMEN'S BASKETBALL SEASON
RANKINGS 📊: Who sits atop the latest AP poll?
STAY UPDATED: Scores | Season stats |March Madness schedule
🏆 HISTORY: Title winners | Winningest coaches | Winningest programs
STORE: Latest college basketball gear 
 

South Carolina, LSU lead the women's Power 10 college basketball rankings

Undefeated South Carolina and LSU — who'll play this Sunday — are the top teams in Autumn Johnson's Power 10 women's college basketball rankings.
READ MORE

Career triple-double leaders in women's college basketball

Here is the list of DI women's basketball players with the most triple-doubles in history, led by Sabrina Ionescu, Chastadie Barrs and Caitlin Clark.
READ MORE

No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball escapes UConn, Washington upsets Stanford and more from a massive Sunday

Every top 10 women's basketball team is in action this Sunday, catch up on all the action.
READ MORE

March Madness

DI Women's Basketball News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners