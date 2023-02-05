No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball escapes UConn, Washington upsets Stanford and more from a massive Sunday

Every top 10 women's basketball is in action on a loaded Sunday that includes a rematch of the 2022 national championship game.



From the opening tip, this game had the potential to replicate the high intensity, instant classic ferocity we typically see in March — and it absolutely delivered.South Carolina escaped Hartford unbeaten as the Gamecocks took down UConn in a nail-biting 73-69 victory on Sunday.

The Huskies jumped out to a 25-14 lead after the first ten minutes of play, but from that point on, South Carolina charged back, outscoring UConn 67-52 in the succeeding three periods.

Aliyah Boston scored 23 points in the second half to finish with a game-high 26 (season-high) points and 11 boards — her 76th career double-double. South Carolina exploited its size advantage, outrebounding UConn 42-to-30, and forced its way into the paint to draw fouls and go to the line 36 times.



. @aa_boston OH MY GOODNESS!! Season high 25 points for the senior! pic.twitter.com/jimRpnzJIm — South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) February 5, 2023

Center Kamilla Cardossa fouled out late in the fourth, but put up 17 points and 11 rebounds off the bench before her exit. South Carolina’s second unit scored 35 points; UConn’s bench scored zero.

Aliyah Edwards scored an efficient 25 points on 9-12 shooting, while all but one starter finished in double figures. Dorka Juhasz had five points and a team-high seven boards.



Ultimately, South Carolina’s offensive prowess proved too much for UConn as the Huskies moved to 21-3 on the season with the loss.

For the second time this season, No. 2 Stanford lost to an unranked conference opponent. The first was an upset at Southern California; the second comes today in a 72-67 loss to Washington.

After the first quarter, it seemed business as usual, the Cardinals led 17-8. Then the Huskies came exploded offensively with a mega second quarter outscoring Stanford 30-17. Washington went 4-for-4 from the 3-point line and shot 75% from the field in those 10 minutes.

Freshman Elle Ladine scored 11 points in the second and recorded a career-high 21 points off the bench.

In the third Stanford punched back after falling down double-digits to take a 54-53 lead heading into the final quarter. Washington out-executed the Cardinal down the stretch and sealed the victory with efficient free-throw shooting. Ladine finished off her career night with 10 points in the fourth.

The Huskies came into the matchup only 4-7 in Pac-12 play but pulled a huge upset toppling Stanford for the first time since 2016.

Louisville knocked off No. 11 North Carolina, 62-55, crushing the Tar Heels’ eight-game winning streak.

The Cardinals held North Carolina to 33% shooting from the field and 8% from three on 1-for-12.

Haley Van Lith recorded a game-high 17 points and seven rebounds. Van Lith scored eight points in the first quarter and six in the final 10 minutes. Chrislyn Carr also contributed 17 points off the bench.

North Carolina trailed for most of the game but stayed in it by forcing turnovers and getting points in transition; the Cardinals turned it over 22 times for 24 Tar Heel points.

Though, Louisville made up for the lost possessions on the offensive glass. The Cardinals racked up 15 offensive rebounds notching 18 second-chance points. Overall Louisville outrebounded UNC 46-35.

Louisville picked up its first ranked win since early this season improving to 17-8 (8-4 ACC). For a team that's underperformed after a Final Four run, this top-15 win is crucial in the Cardinals' tournament push.

The Big Ten race just got more interesting. No. 8 Maryland blew out No. 10 Ohio State 90-54, handing the Buckeyes their biggest loss of the season.

Both Maryland and Ohio State came into the matchup with a 9-3 conference record. After the Terrapins asserted their dominance they took over the third spot in the standings which once held the Buckeyes at the top.

The Terps limited Ohio State to 34% shooting and a season-low 54 points. The Buckeyes scored single digits in the first quarter and failed to reach 15 or more points in three periods.

Diamond Miller recorded a game-high 29 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Miller shot an efficient 11-for-16 from the field. Abby Meyers added 22 points with three 3-pointers.

Ohio State was careless at times with the ball committing 24 turnovers. Maryland took full advantage scoring 24 points off turnovers and 11 fast break points. The Terps also had their way in the paint outscoring the Buckeyes 48-to-28 in the key.

A couple weeks ago, Ohio State looked unstoppable and remained undefeated. Now, the Buckeyes have lost four-of-five games (three to top 10 teams). Maryland, however, is trending in the opposite direction winning its sixth game in seven outings.

No. 9 Notre Dame falls in its second straight ranked loss as No. 16 Duke pulled out a 57-52 victory.

The top 20 matchup was competitive until the final buzzer. It saw 10 lead changes and five ties; no team led more than eight points.

Ultimately, Duke got passed the Irish in a defensive-minded final quarter. Reigan Richardson had a vital steal with eight seconds left with Duke leading 55-52 to seal the victory. The Blue Devils outscored Notre Dame 9-to-6 in a low-scoring fourth.

Celeste Taylor scored a game-high 14 points with eight rebounds and five assists. Duke got a significant lift from its bench outscoring the Irish supporting cast 21-4.

Duke picks up its second top-10 win moving 20-3 (10-2 ACC) on the season. Notre Dame takes its fourth loss of the season 18-4 (9-3 ACC).

Cate Reese had a massive game for No. 22 Arizona with 33 points and seven rebounds in the Wildcats’ 81-75 double overtime win over Southern California.

Reese made four free throws in the closing seconds of the game to put it out of reach as part of nine points and three rebounds in the two overtimes. Sarah Pellington (17 points, five rebounds) and Jade Lovable (17 points) also had big outings, while Maya Nnaji added seven points and eight boards off the bench.

The Trojans had four players reach double digits in scoring. Destiny Littleton led the way with 21 points, while Rookie Doumbia had 17 and Kadi Sissoko added 15. Rayah Marshall came through with 17 points and cleaned up on the glass with 20 boards.

After coming out of the first quarter with a 12-11 lead, the Wildcats put up just six points in the second as USC took a 24-18 advantage into halftime. Arizona went on a 21-12 run in the third quarter, but the Trojans came back with a 22-point fourth quarter to send it to OT, tied at 58. One overtime wasn’t enough, but Jade Loville’s jumper with 44 seconds to go in 2OT gave Arizona the lead before Reese and Helena Pueyo sealed the win at the free throw line.