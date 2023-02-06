HOOPS:

basketball-women-d1

Rick Nixon | NCAA.com | February 7, 2023

Rhode Island is this week's women's college basketball Team of the Week

South Carolina stays at No. 1 as LSU and Indiana loom in Power 10 women's college basketball rankings

NCAA.com Team of the Week, Rhode Island, maintained its lead in the Atlantic 10 Conference and stretched its winning streak to 10 games with victories this past week over Saint Joseph's and Davidson.
 
In the latest victory, 67-60 over Davidson on Feb. 4, senior guard Madison Hattix-Covington led the way with a season-high 21 points, 15 of which came in the second quarter. Junior forward Mayé Touré had 12 points and eight rebounds in what was her 19th game in double figures this season.

Rhode Island improved to 19-3 overall and 10-0 in A-10 play, the third straight season that the Rams have won at least 10 games in league play. The only time Rhode Island scored 10-or-more conference wins in a single season before the last three seasons was in 1995-96, when the Rams were 13-3 in conference. Rams head coach Tammi Reiss, the A-10 Coach of the Year in 2020-21, improved to 65-34 in her fourth season at Rhode Island.
 
Rhode Island started the week with a 77-73 double overtime win over Saint Joseph’s on Feb. 1 as Touré led the Rams with 18 points and a career-high 18 rebounds. Touré has 10 double-doubles on the season, placing in the top 30 players with double-doubles in the NCAA.

RANKINGS: Latest Power 10 | AP Poll
 
With one more victory this season, Rhode Island will have back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time in program history. This week, the Rams take on George Washington on Feb. 8 and VCU on Sunday, Feb. 12. On Feb. 16, Rhode Island has a rematch with 19-4 Massachusetts, which is currently second in the A-10 at 9-1. The Rams won the first meeting, 75-68 on Jan. 4.

